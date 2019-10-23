Ineligible for the playoffs because of a boys enrollment number above the 8-man limit of 47, Ravenna approached this season with different goals than teams that dream of qualifying for the postseason.
“The first thing is we wanted to make the community of Ravenna proud,” head coach Dan Bolling said. “The second thing was we wanted to win a district title.”
The Bluejays can cross both of those off their list as they wrap up their season Friday at Heartland.
Ravenna is 6-1 and ranked No. 8 in Class D-1. The Bluejays’ lone loss came in the second game of the season to No. 6 and still undefeated Cambridge.
“The boys are playing well,” Bolling said. “One of the big things is they’ve been in our system for a while.”
And the Bluejays returned plenty of playmakers from last year’s 6-2 turnaround team. Those weapons help Ravenna average 53 points per game with it reaching 70 in its last two wins over Palmer and Nebraska Christian.
“We definitely knew we were capable of doing this,” Bolling said. “We have a lot of weapons back, and we’re able to spread the ball around. Teams can’t focus on only one guy.”
The Bluejays average 274 yards rushing and 177 yards passing per game.
Drew Bolling has rushed for 690 yards to lead the ground game. Quarterback Jake Jarzynka is 67-for-109 passing for 1,237 yards and 18 touchdowns. Trey Mieth has 33 receptions for 830 yards and 14 scores.
“We’ve always been able to throw the ball, but this year we’ve really established a running game too,” Dan Bolling said. “Our O-line has stepped up and Jake Jarzynka and Drew Bolling have done a nice job running the ball.”
The Bluejays give up 32 points and 263 yards per game, but that can be expected when the offense is scoring quickly and putting up big numbers. Ravenna has wins by scores of 52-45, 70-48 and 70-30 this season.
“Our defense has actually done a great job,” Dan Bolling said. “We try to limit the big play and stop the run. Our defense has been a strength for us. Occasionally teams beat us over the top, but we’ve done a nice job overall.”
Unlike most other teams that have been as successful as Ravenna this season, the Bluejays know their final outing together will be Friday.
“We always talk about playing for each other and taking time to enjoy the moment,” Dan Bolling said. “We knew the end of the year is here, and we don’t want to take anything for granted.”
It’s already a little emotional for the coach, who will be losing a senior class that helped Ravenna turn things around after going a combined 1-15 over their freshman and sophomore seasons.
Those seniors will be heavily favored to go out as big winners. Heartland started the year 2-0 before injuries hit. The Huskies have dropped their last five and scored a total of 28 points over the last four games.
After this game, it will be time for Ravenna to make some decisions regarding football. Schools must declare what they intend to play (11-man, 8-man or 6-man) for the next two-year scheduling cycle by Nov. 30.
Whether 8-man football remains in the Bluejays’ future or not has yet to be decided.
“We have to figure some things out,” Dan Bolling said. “We haven’t decided anything, and I wanted to focus on the season. After it’s done, we’ll get together with our administration and AD and figure out what our next plan will be.”
For now, the focus is all on making the community of Ravenna proud one more time.
RAVENNA 58, HEARTLAND 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.