Looking back, Ord’s biggest game in its memorable 2018 season was probably a loss.
In Week 3, the Chanticleers traveled to Pierce for a meeting of 2-0 teams.
But Pierce was highly rated and considered a state title contender. The Chants weren’t.
After hanging with the Bluejays before losing a 58-42 shootout, Ord received a boost of confidence and momentum. The Chants didn’t lose again until they were making their first ever appearance in a state championship game.
“I felt that game was a springboard for us last year,” Ord head coach Nate Wells said. “The kids thought that since we stayed in the game, we’re pretty good. Deep down I don’t know all the kids felt like we could beat Pierce (before the game).”
This year’s Week 3 rematch takes place Friday at 7 p.m. in Ord. Pierce is ranked No. 2 in Class C-1 and again looks like a title contender after winning its first two games a combined 99-14.
Ord again enters the game 2-0 but an underdog, although with a No. 6 ranking outside expectations are much higher for the Chants than they were one year ago.
And what matters most might be the team’s own expectations.
“This year, I think our kids know that they can definitely play with Pierce,” Wells said. “It’s going to be a tough game. They provide a lot of challenges. It’ll come down to turnovers, tackling and physicality.”
Wells said he’s pretty happy with his team’s start, which involved a 28-0 blanking of Cozad and a 37-20 victory over Boone Central.
“We’ve been figuring ourselves out from a leadership standpoint and a chemistry standpoint,” he said.
One of the biggest question marks entering this season was the quarterback position. Standout dual threat Jesse Ulrich graduated and is already seeing time at running back for Hastings College.
Junior Zach Smith took over the starting spot and has quite the run/pass balance – 197 yards passing and 196 yards rushing.
“Zach is a good leader and has thrown the ball better than I thought he would,” Wells said. “He’s a really good runner. We have a lot of reads in our offense, and he’s done a great job.”
Junior Tommy Stevens has rushed for 308 yards and four touchdowns.
It doesn’t hurt that the backfield sets up behind a big, talented offensive line. Right tackle Riley Setlik (295 pounds), right guard Jacob Brown (245), center Jesus Loya (285), right guard C.J. Hoevet (285) and left tackle Trey Warner (215) have helped the offense make the transition to a new quarterback.
And it is on the lines where the game against Pierce could be decided.
“Their line is coached by (head coach Mark) Brahmer, and he’s a really good line coach,” Wells said. “They can run three different lines out there.”
While Pierce doesn’t have the size on the line that Ord does, it does have a group that executes things and keeps coming at opponents. The Chants challenge will be to meet or exceed the Bluejays’ physicality up front.
Overall, Pierce looks similar to last year’s team except “better,” Wells said.
“Their running back, fullback and quarterback were all juniors last year, so they are all better,” he said.
Between this game and a trip to No. 3 Adams Central in two weeks, just how good Ord can be this year will be revealed.
Once again Pierce is the pick to win. But this time it won’t be a surprise if the Chants make them work for it.
PIERCE 38, ORD 28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.