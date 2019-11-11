Burwell hasn’t always had the same type of teams during its impressive five-year run with a combined postseason record of 13-3.
Some of those years the Longhorns have had a wealth of experience and played at a high level from the first kickoff of the season.
Other years, Burwell suffered a loss or two during the regular season but put things together to make a deep playoff run.
That appears to be the case again this year.
After avenging a regular-season loss to Elm Creek in the teams’ sixth playoff meeting in eight years, Burwell (8-2) hosts undefeated Cambridge (10-0) in Tuesday’s Class D-1 quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Coach Luke Gideon said it has been a learning process.
“Early on in the year after the kids got three or four games in, we got better, especially our younger guys,” he said. “We were able to put things together and execute. We struggled early, but then the lights came on.
“Against Elm Creek, we played a good, clean game. Our quarterback (Barak Birch) did a good job and defensively we were pretty solid.”
Burwell turned a 36-28 loss to the Buffaloes from Sept. 27 into a 50-13 victory. Jase Williams rushed for 212 yards while Elm Creek was limited to 55 yards of offense.
Now No. 4-rated Cambridge comes to town with the highest-scoring offense in the class. The Trojans averaged 67 points in their first two playoff wins after putting up totals of 56, 66, 68, 74 and 96 points during the regular season.
Cambridge handed two teams their only losses of the season — fellow quarterfinalist Dundy County-Stratton (40-22 on Oct. 18) and playoff ineligible Ravenna (74-40 on Sept. 6).
“They’ve scored lots of points,” Gideon said. “They have two or three guys who they like to get the ball in their hands. They’re a team that creates big plays.”
Shutting down a team like that seems unlikely. But the Longhorns have to find a way to stop Cambridge enough times that they have a chance to outscore them.
“Sometimes against a team like that, your best defense is your offense,” Gideon said. “When they are throwing the ball around, they’re tough. They’re going to get their big plays. To slow them down, we have to keep the ball out of their hands. We’ll have to do some different stuff. We’ll be well prepared and we’ll have to be disciplined.”
The way that Burwell’s offense has developed should aid it in its attempts to limit Cambridge’s time with the ball.
“The last three or four weeks we’ve really established our running game,” Gideon said. “We’re finally where we need to be at. We’ve done a great job throwing the ball all year, and we have several guys who can catch it. Four or five guys have touchdown catches this year.”
Cambridge will be a tough test. But Burwell should be more prepared for the Trojans then they would have been even a few weeks ago.
“The guys have a hunger in their eyes,” Gideon said. “I can see it. They’re confident.”
On paper, Cambridge looks like a two or three touchdown favorite. But these past several years have shown how tough it is to end the season of a Burwell football team.
It’s only happened once outside of Lincoln since 2015.
BURWELL 38, CAMBRIDGE 36
