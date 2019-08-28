What a difference a year can make.
Last year St. Paul and Central City kicked off their seasons that would end in playoff appearances for both teams against each other.
Central City claimed a 16-7 victory in a game that...well, at times looked like a season opener.
“When we played a year ago, we were both fairly young,” Central City head coach Troy Huebert said. “Both teams struggled at times, and it was ugly at times.”
The teams were searching for their identities.
“We have one of the best running backs in our class in Eli Larson, and he only had eight carries against them last year,” St. Paul head coach Rusty Fuller said.
It’ll be a much different story for both squads when they meet up Friday at 7 p.m. in Central City.
St. Paul brings in nine returning starters on offense and eight on defense.
“One of the things that I’ve really noticed is our leadership has changed,” Fuller said. “Our older players are holding our younger players accountable in practices and in the weight room.
“We’re also a lot bigger and a lot stronger than we were last year. Most of our starters were sophomores and are now juniors, so most of them put on 10, 15, even 20 pounds. We have a couple over 250 (pounds) on the line and one over 300.”
Central City isn’t far behind in the experience department.
“We’ve got an experienced team,” Huebert said. “We’ve got a group of guys who know what we’re doing on offense and defense. We have a second-year quarterback (Michael Rutherford), and that makes a big difference. Last year we had two new coaches on the defensive side.”
That all adds up to two teams that should be ready to hit the ground running and provide each other with a huge test right off the bat.
The Bison finished 6-4 last year and have the potential to quickly get into the Class C-1 top 10 mix. Rutherford passed for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 708 yards and seven more scores.
Central City also returns its top tackler from last year, Nik Erickson, who piled up 52 solo and 41 assisted stops.
“They have a really good quarterback and a lot of speed,” Fuller said. “We need to try to make them one-dimensional. We saw them in 7-on-7s, so we have a good take on what they like to do.”
And what the Bison want to do is play smart.
“We’ve got to make good decisions with the football,” Huebert said. “We’re able to do more with a quarterback who has a lot more experience. Our guys up front got better. They’re not the biggest, but they are pretty athletic.”
St. Paul went 8-3 last year and advanced to the Class C-2 quarterfinals. Now the Wildcats enter the season with high expectations and a No. 5 preseason ranking.
After the slow start, Larson produced a sophomore season that added up to 1,367 yards and 23 touchdowns and a selection as the All-Heartland Super squad running back.
“First of all, they have really good size on the offensive and defensive lines,” Huebert said. “They are athletic and have good skill players. They have one of the better running backs in Class C football in Eli Larson.”
While the Wildcats will makes sure Larson gets many more chances against Central City this time, they also want to mix things up on offense.
“We’ve switched things up a little bit, but we want to make sure we get the ball out in space,” Fuller said. “We have Eli and then Tommy Wroblewski at split end is one of the most athletic kids in the area. We’ve got to distribute the ball to our playmakers in space.”
Huebert said the fact that St. Paul is in a smaller class isn’t a factor.
“They’re still the biggest C-2 (school) and have 50-some kids on their roster, more than a lot of C-1 teams,” he said. “We were in the same boat a couple of years ago where we moved down and were one of the biggest C-2 teams. They’re going to be a great challenge for us.”
With games against last year’s C-1 finalists — preseason No. 1 Aurora and No. 6 Ord — coming later in the season, this test will only help Central City.
The same goes for St. Paul, which takes on C-2 preseason No. 3 Norfolk Catholic in two weeks.
The turf could help nullify some of the affects of the potentially rainy night.
That leaves a game between two really good teams in which one mistake could be the deciding factor.
ST. PAUL 21, CENTRAL CITY 20