While it wasn’t something he wanted his team to obsess about, Central Valley coach Jess Rother knew that a great offseason motivator loomed right at the start of his team’s schedule.
On the first Thursday night of this season, the Cougars opened at home against Riverside. The Chargers handed them two of their three losses last season, including a 40-0 blanking in the first round of the playoffs.
“I didn’t want it to be a big deal, but we knew that we got them in Week 1,” Rother said.
And Central Valley made quite the opening night statement with a 58-20 victory.
The Cougars haven’t slowed down since then, going 4-0 while outscoring their opponents 230-62. That has allowed the team to climb up to No. 5 in the Class D-2 ratings.
The expectations were high for Central Valley entering the season.
“We had a lot of experience coming back,” Rother said. “On offense, they know the plays, where to go and where to block. A lot of these kids started as freshmen because of our numbers. As younger kids, they were kind of thrown to the wolves.”
Central Valley has looked like a team that had seven starters returning.
Junior Jackson McIntyre has rushed for 365 yards on 34 carries (10.7 ypc) with 11 touchdowns. The Cougars are averaging 180 yards rushing and 107 yards passing per game.
With the large margins of victories, plenty of players are seeing action. Thirteen have recorded carries and four have thrown passes.
“A big difference this year has been our depth,” Rother said. “When I started five years ago, we had 14 to 16 guys. Now we can play three at every position. Before if somebody got injured and we had to put another player in, it would be total chaos.”
Rother credits the seniors for leading by embracing their roles.
“Most of the seniors don’t start because we have such a strong junior class, but they’ve been big contributors by being great role players,” he said. “Plus my youngest son (Damyn) is a senior, and it’s nice to see him having success.”
Central Valley will look to continue its success when it has another Thursday night home game this week against Twin Loup. The Wolves defeated Anselmo-Merna in their opener but have lost three in a row to teams that are a combined 10-2.
“They’re well-coached,” Rother said. “Mike Kozeal has been there for a long time and always has his teams ready to play. Last year it took us a quarter to figure things out against them before we started doing well. They have a nice quarterback who can run the ball, and they’re disciplined.”
That quarterback, Quade Young, has ran for a team-high 382 yards and six touchdowns while throwing for 274 yards and four more scores.
Rother said the Cougars have kept their goals pretty simple this year — win every game.
A 6-0 start looks likely heading into an Oct. 18 showdown at No. 7 CWCE. Don’t expect the Cougars to be looking past Twin Loup.
CENTRAL VALLEY 50, TWIN LOUP 12
