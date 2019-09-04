Last Friday was a different type of night for the Aurora football team.
For the first time in 672 days, the Huskies walked off a field with a loss.
But don’t look for any sort of “sky is falling” attitude surrounding Aurora following that 24-8 setback to Adams Central.
“As a coach, I’ve always watched film and felt that we were never as good as I thought and never as bad as I thought,” head coach Kyle Peterson said. “As I watched the film, I saw a lot of little things that need to be cleaned up that can make a difference in a closely contested game like that one.”
The Huskies — now ranked No. 4 in Class C-1 right behind the Patriots — will need to clean those things up when they host Kearney Catholic for their home opener Friday at 7 p.m.
Peterson said going from the first game to the second game provides “the greatest opportunity to improve, especially for a young and inexperienced football team. We started four sophomores. We brought back some guys, but some of them were in new positions.
“The first time some bullets started flying on Friday, we were a little shell-shocked. In the second quarter we started to settle down and it was a pretty even game the rest of the way.”
Kearney Catholic didn’t have any struggles during its opener. The Stars rolled past Broken Bow 56-7.
Junior quarterback Heinrich Haarberg passed for 141 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and two more TDs.
“Their team speed is phenomenal,” Peterson said. “On the offensive side, they have a lot of talented guys at the skill positions, and they get them the ball in space.”
That will test a defense that only allowed a field goal in the second half against Adams Central.
“We have to tackle really well in space,” Peterson said. “I think we tackled well against Adams Central, but we’ll have to do that and put some pressure on the quarterback.”
Offensively the Huskies need to sustain drives.
“We need to win the money downs,” Peterson said. “I think there were four times that we were stopped on fourth-and-short.”
Aurora also wants to mix things up more after rushing 46 times in the opener and passing 21. Returning starting running back Kaleb Moural had 156 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries while quarterback Trevor Dvorak went 9-for-21 for 88 yards.
“We need to be able to throw the ball more consistently,” Peterson said. “We want to go with our bread and butter.”
A road trip to new No. 1 Wahoo looms next week. Getting in the win column would give Aurora a nice confidence boost heading into that showdown.
AURORA 28, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 17
