Both Arcadia-Loup City and Burwell have shown that they can bounce back from a loss this season.
Since losing to Fullerton 34-26 in its opener, Arcadia-Loup City has defeated four opponents by a combined 242-83.
Burwell fell from the No. 1 ranking in Class D-1 after a 36-28 setback to Elm Creek two weeks ago but used a strong second half to top Amherst 36-22 last week.
Both teams will try to avoid having to bounce back from a loss again next week, but somebody will have to do it after the pair of 4-1 teams collide in Burwell Friday at 7 p.m.
It’ll be an interesting late-season test between two teams that have the potential to be playing late in the postseason next month.
“Our passing game has really been complimenting our running game,” ALC head coach Mike Scott said. “There’s not really one single player that teams can focus on shutting down. If one guy is shut down, another guy steps up.”
Burwell has been successful while going through some expected growing pains after returning only three starters from last year’s D-1 state runner-up.
“We started a little slow and had to make some adjustments,” coach Luke Gideon said. “We’re still learning, and we want to keep getting better. But we’re at the point of the season where it is time to grow up a little bit. We need to put the pieces together.”
The two teams are quickly becoming acquainted with each other. They met twice last year in the Rebels’ debut in the 8-man ranks.
The Longhorns won the regular-season meeting 21-12 and the playoff rematch 43-8 in the quarterfinals.
Scott, a Burwell alum, said a meeting with the Longhorns will always be a challenge.
“Some years they have the horses to run the table, and other years they have the athletes to win eight, nine, 10 games,” he said. “They’ve had to rebuild their offensive line, and they still have a lot of speed.”
Gideon expects the Rebels to be similar to the team he saw last year.
“They’re a big, physical football team,” he said. “We played them twice last year, and those were two big road wins for us. They’ll want to come here and get an important win, and we want to get an important win.”
The National Weather Service’s forecast for kickoff time is for a temperature of 34 degrees, a wind chill of 23, winds at 17 miles per hour and gusts of 32.
That might make perfect conditions for the teams pitting their strength vs. strength.
Burwell averages 253 yards rushing per game, led by running back Jase Williams’ 651 yards and 14 touchdowns on 107 carries.
The Rebels, on the other hand, have yet to allow a 100-yard rushing performance.
“We always want to establish the run, and I was probably more stubborn with it in the first part of the year,” Gideon said. “Barak Birch has done a nice job of passing and we have some good receivers.”
Birch is 41-for-69 for 539 yards with eight touchdowns.
Arcadia-Loup City is averaging 229 yards rushing and 163 yards passing per game. Junior Jadyn Scott has gained 415 yards with four touchdowns on 54 carries while senior Caden Kusek has added 384 yards with eight scores.
Mike Scott said a pleasant surprise has been the passing of quarterback Jaden Jones, who was injured early last season and never really got back to 100%.
Jones is 49-for-96 for 795 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception.
“Both teams know how to run effectively,” Mike Scott said. “It might come down to the passing game when someone gets caught sleeping.”
Gideon said the Longhorns can’t allow the Rebels to sustain long drives.
“We have to get them three-in and three-out,” he said. “We also need to start forcing turnovers. We only created two turnovers over our first four games.”
Two teams that love to run the ball on a cold and windy night? That sounds like football.
Someone is getting a big win. Someone will be looking to bounce back.
BURWELL 22, ARCADIA-LOUP CITY 20
