Yet to be challenged by a close game, the first month of the season wasn’t exactly uneventful for Doniphan-Trumbull.
Heavy rain that led to flooding in the area forced the Cardinals to play their home opener against Wood River in Aurora.
Then this past week a lack of healthy players led Southern Valley to forfeit its game with Doniphan-Trumbull.
That’s not exactly a usual route to 4-0, but coach Brent Breckner said the Cardinals have handled everything in stride.
“We’ve done a good job understanding that the only things that we can control are what we do in practice and in games,” he said.
In the three wins that took place on the field, Doniphan-Trumbull outscored Wood River, Centura and Hershey by a combined 190-38.
The possibility of a Southern Valley forfeit was known before the season, but it didn’t become official until Tuesday of game week.
Although that gave any Cardinals who were banged up a chance to heal, Breckner said he hated for his team to not take the field on a Friday night.
“The biggest thing is that there aren’t that many opportunities to play football in high school,” he said. “But Southern Valley didn’t have enough kids. We hated to see that and they hated to see that. The good thing is it let us start to prepare for Sutton a little earlier.”
And with Sutton coming to Doniphan for Friday’s 7 p.m. game with a 4-0 record and No. 5 ranking in Class C-2, that’s a big plus.
The Mustangs once again are using a relentless rushing attack to pile up wins. They are averaging 304 yards on the ground and only 36 through the air.
Sutton is more tested than the Cardinals this year. The Mustangs defeated North Platte St. Patrick’s 17-7, Wilber-Clatonia 16-0 and Centennial 43-35.
“As always, they’re a well-coached, physical team,” Breckner said. “Coach (Steve) Ramer always does a great job. Their MO is always to run the ball and play good defense.”
Senior Jackson Perrien has rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns after moving to running back from quarterback this season. Junior quarterback Cade Wiseman has added 374 yards and five scores.
Doniphan-Trumbull has piled up an average of 353 yards rushing and 193 yards passing per game while finding the end zone 26 times in three games.
After rushing for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, senior running back Keithan Stafford has amassed 471 yards on only 38 carries (12.4 ypc) with six TDs.
In his second year at Doniphan-Trumbull, senior quarterback Griffin Hendricks is 30-for-50 (60 percent) for 524 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
“That year of experience was huge for him,” Breckner said. “We look at last year’s film as part of our scouting, and you can see that he has a better understanding of the offense this year. He’s now able to stay in the pocket and make plays for us.”
Sutton has won the last five meetings between the teams with three shutouts, including the past two seasons.
This would be a huge win for the Cardinals.
“It’s always a big game when we play Sutton,” Breckner said. “They’re probably the top team in our district, and if we can win that puts us in great position to win the district. The teams we’ve already played should end up being good football teams but they have struggled a little bit in the early season.”
Can the Cardinals pass their first true test of the season?
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL 28, SUTTON 26
