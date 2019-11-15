By Dale Miller
HASTINGS — Pierce proved to be simply too physical for Adams Central to handle.
The Class C-1 No. 2-rated Bluejays rushed for 507 yards and only attempted one pass while dismantling the No. 3 Patriots 54-14 Friday in the playoff semifinals.
Carson Oestreich led the Pierce rushing attack with 223 yards on 21 carries, including five touchdowns.
“We challenged our guys,” Bluejays coach Mark Brahmer said. “We just told them the most physical team, the most determined team, is probably going to be the team that comes out on top in this ballgame. ...
“Maybe we don’t look like the greatest football players in the world. We’ve got a motley crew of guys, but really what matters is what’s between your breastbone and your backbone. If you’re willing to play with heart, and that starts in practice, and you’re willing to carry that over into a ballgame, you’ve got a chance to be a successful football player and have a successful team.”
For the first time this season, the Patriots (11-1) couldn’t match up with an opponent.
“Only one team is going to come off the field victorious in their last game, and we didn’t play our game tonight,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “My hat goes off to Pierce. They’re a physical, phenomenal football team. I was concerned all season long if we ran up against a team that was as physical as they were, how would we match up with them? We couldn’t handle them.”
Oestreich scored his first two touchdowns of 3 and 2 yards in the first quarter to give the Bluejays (12-0) a 12-0 lead.
Brett Tinker, who added 150 yards on 27 carries, added a 1-yard plunge in the second to help Pierce go into the locker room up 20-0 at the half.
As much as Pierce’s physicality was a factor for its offense, it was just as much if not more so for its defense.
Brehmer said Adams Central’s offense provided plenty of concerns entering the game.
“They’re a team that can score on you fast because of their playmakers and receiving corps,” he said. “Their running back (Gabe Conant) is really talented, and obviously their quarterback (Evan Johnson) is arguably one of the
best quarterbacks in the state in any class.”
But that offense only managed 55 yards in the first half. A couple of dropped passes in the end zone didn’t help the Patriots.
“We had two touchdown passes that we dropped, and it changes the momentum a little bit,” Mulligan said. “But they’re the better football team. They were the better football team than us tonight, and I don’t want to take anything away from them.”
Adams Central couldn’t ever keep the momentum. After stopping Pierce on fourth-and-1 on the Patriot 22-yard line late in the first quarter, Johnson was hit hard after scrambling for 3 yards and lost a fumble.
Pierce went on to take its 12-0 lead on the final play of the quarter.
“It just didn’t seem like anything went our way, but that’s the way the game goes. ...,” Mulligan said. “I think we had five or six drops in the first half, and we don’t do that. We haven’t done that all year long.
“But, again, that’s a credit to them. I think Evan got a little bit of happy feet early in the game because he had some pressure early on. We knew it would be difficult to run because they put a lot of guys in the box.”
Johnson finished 10-for-25 for 153 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Conant took a short pass 62 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Leif Spady added a 35-yard TD catch in the fourth.
“We tried to confuse their quarterback a little bit because he’s well-coached,” Brehmer said. “Coach Mulligan does a good job with their program. I have a lot of respect for him and his staff. They have a great receiving corps, so we knew if we let (Johnson) sit back there or we let him identify what we were doing in the secondary every single time, he was probably going to hurt us.”
