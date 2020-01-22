Ten undefeated boys basketball teams remain around the state.
And despite losing 73% of its scoring off last year’s 17-8 team, Adams Central is one of them.
The Class C-1 No. 3-rated Patriots stand at 14-0 in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season.
Their last five wins have come against teams that are a combined 21 games above .500. Up next is 12-1 Grand Island Central Catholic, the Central Conference tournament, Hastings St. Cecilia (9-7), Hastings (13-0), Ravenna (8-6) and Kearney Catholic (10-4).
“We’ve just got to stay true to who we are,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “Good, bad or indifferent, our identity is we play 1-3-1, play a little bit of man, try to spread it and be unselfish offensively.”
That unselfish offense is quickly apparent after tipoff. It’s tough to figure out who exactly is the Patriots’ best player — and where there might possibly be a weak link.
Gavin Lipovsky, one of three returning varsity players who combined for 12.5 points per game last year, leads the balanced scoring with 11.8 ppg. Another one of those returning players, Cam Foster, is right behind him with 11.3.
“We lost some tremendous players from last year,” Zac Foster said. “So for us to have success offensively, we just have to move and trust the guy next to us. We don’t have one guy who is going to take a volume of our shots typically. It’s going to be a different guy on a different night.”
The Patriots developed chemistry quickly to begin their undefeated run.
“When fall camp started, there was a learning curve because we had a lot of players back who played some last year but in very different roles,” Zac Foster said. “It’s different when you are a role player as opposed to one of the main guys. I think the thing that I’m most proud of is how much our guys care about each other and how much they bought in to being unselfish.
“Really, from the first couple of games on we’ve really played efficiently offensively and shared it. It’s been pleasing to watch as a coach.”
But what has it taken for a group of players in new roles to avoid a single hiccup, an off night that ends up in the loss column?
“I think it’s perseverance, toughness and believing in what we’re doing,” Zac Foster said. “Our shirts say ‘family’ on them. We keep stressing to our guys that we need to be all in, love each other, care for each other and be willing to live the ups and downs. I think our team has bought in.”
Adams Central hopes to keep making regular trips to Grand Island. After Tuesday’s win at Northwest, the Patriots return on Saturday for a showdown with Grand Island Central Catholic.
“They are absolutely tremendous,” Zac Foster said. “There is nobody more well-coached than GICC. We’ve had some unbelievable games with them in the regular season and postseason in the last 10 to 12 years, so we have unbelievable respect for the players and coaches.
“I think they’re the best team in C-2. I think it’ll take our absolute best. We’re looking forward to playing somebody of their caliber.”
Then, if the top-seeded Patriots win a Central Conference quarterfinal on Tuesday, they will return later next week to Northwest for the final two rounds of the tournament.
Goldenrod final four
The semifinals of the Goldenrod Conference tournament are set for Friday in St. Paul.
In the 6 p.m. game, Class D-2 No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis takes on Riverside. The Flyers won the Dec. 12 meeting 86-33, but the Chargers were without leading scorer Tredyn Prososki, who was still out with an injury.
In the second game, Class D-2 No. 9 Fullerton faces Central Valley. The Warriors won a Dec. 12 meeting 77-47.
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Friday, Jan. 24
At St. Paul
Riverside vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 6
Central Valley vs. Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
At St. Paul
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Conference chat
In conference tournaments that tip off next week, third-seeded Northwest hosts sixth-seeded Seward Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in the Central Conference quarterfinals.
Top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic will be at home in the Centennial Conference tournament quarterfinals also on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. against either Archbishop Bergan or Omaha Concordia.
The Crossroads Conference tournament begins its annual occupancy of the York City Auditorium on Saturday with a pair of area matchups — Osceola vs. Giltner and Cross County vs. High Plains.
Stat chat
Notes from the first edition of the area statistical leaders for the season:
% Prososki has come back true to form from his injury, leading the area with 22.9 points over his eight games. Grand Island’s Them Koang (19.3) and Isaac Traudt (17.6) are among the top four scorers. Koang also averages a double-double a game with 10.3 rebounds.
% Hastings’ Connor Creech is among the leaders in points (16.6), rebounds (7.0), assists (first, 5.8), 2-point field goal percentage (56.8) and free-throw percentage (81.0). He recently became the first player in the history of the Tigers boys basketball program to exceed 1,000 points in his career.
% The area’s top shooters are Hastings’ Jake Schroeder (69.3% on 2-pointers), Centura’s Ben Noakes (57.1% on 3-pointers) and Cross County’s Cael Lundstrom (88.2% on free throws).
Dale Miller covers boys basketball for the Independent.
