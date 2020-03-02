Adams Central girls basketball coach Evan Smith describes his Patriots as a “ho-hum” team.
Adams Central isn’t flashy. The Patriots don’t even have a player who averages in double-figure scoring.
But what this blue-collar team does have is a state tournament appearance streak for the first time in program history.
With an upset of Broken Bow in a district final on Friday, Adams Central advanced to the Class C-1 state tournament for the second year in a row.
“This is big,” Smith said. “It shows that we’re going in the right direction.”
The Patriots are seeded seventh with a “ho-hum” 16-10 record, but that record is a bit deceptive.
“A lot of our getting back to state has to do with our schedule,” Smith said. “We wanted a tough schedule, and we get that in the Central 10 (Conference) and playing against bigger Class B schools. We like playing tough teams.
“And this group is so teachable. They understand the game’s X’s and O’s and why you are doing certain things. They are able to take away things that other teams want to do.”
Getting healthy was also a key to returning to Lincoln. Sophomore Libby Trausch averages 8.4 points over 16 games this year while classmate Jessica Babcock put up 9.1 points while missing three games.
“Getting Libby back has been extremely important,” Smith said. “When she was hurt and Jessica Babcock went down, we developed depth. Now that we have everybody together, that has been huge. Libby hits big shots, and that opens things up for other players.”
Senior Bryn Lang, who converts 40% of her 3-pointers, leads the balanced offense with 9.5 points per game. Senior forward Kylie Dierks adds 8.4 ppg.
The Patriots will look for another upset when they take on Chadron (23-2) Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
Sophomore 6-foot forward Olivia Reed tops the Cardinals with 17 points per game. Senior guard Shea Bailey adds 12.3.
“Any team that you play in the state tournament is going to be tough,” Smith said. “Chadron will be a good challenge. They’re a scrappy team, but I think we match up pretty well with them.
“They’re a good rebounding team and they have good shooters on the perimeter. We’ll have to bring the same intensity that we had against Broken Bow. Hitting some shots early will help out.”
