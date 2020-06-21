The Grand Island U-Save seniors learned a hard lesson Sunday night about the game of baseball — fundamentals mean everything. U-Save lost to Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 10-0 in five innings.
The PWG Blue Ducks, who were Class C state champions in 2019, are known as an aggressive team, and they proved that Sunday night scoring 10 runs on 11 hits.
U-Save coach Ryan Hansen said it came down to one scenario.
“They are a great team,” he said. “They did everything right, and we couldn’t do much right.”
PWG manufactured runs not only by hitting the ball well but also by running well — very well. PWG stole almost as many bases as it got hits.
“That’s what we do,” said PWG coach Brad Reimers. “We have a lot of fast kids. At this age we run and gun. That’s the way we play.”
Reimers said it comes back to the fundamentals of the game.
“We do a lot of the small stuff and we hit the ball,” he said. “We have been hitting the ball well. I can’t complain.”
Twice in the game PWG laid down bunts for base hits. Reimers said that wasn’t his idea. He credits his players for knowing when to bunt.
“At the beginning of the year I don’t preach the bunt, guys were doing that on their own, and I like that,” said Reimers.
PWG center fielder Kaden Reimers didn’t need to bunt, lacing three outfield hits in the game and going a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate.
He said his hitting success is due in large part to what Coach Reimers tells him to do — practice.
“He said try to hit in the cage everyday which we do,” Kaden Reimers said. “We do some things off the tee. It just helps us get better.”
The Blue Ducks really opened things up in the third inning sending nine men to the plate, scoring five runs on four hits and stealing a plethora of bases against U-Save starter Caden Jerecke.
Jarecke went 2 1/3 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while waking two and striking out two.
Reliever Peyton Gangwish took over and lasted 1 2/3 innings until he got roughed up in the fourth allowing another three runs. Beau Walker took over for Gangwish. Walker allowed no runs on two hits in the fifth inning.
Hansen said Walker’s performance was the highlight of the night for U-Save.
“Beau did a good job there,” he said. “He hadn’t pitched in a couple years.
“For the most part the pitchers did well, we just need to work on holding those runners better.”
PWG pitching also wasn’t anything to shake a stick at only allowing one hit total in the game.
Daymn Rother dominated on the mound pitching three perfect frames while striking out three U-Save batters.
He was pulled in the fourth inning with a 7-0 lead. Brad Reimers said it’s just about not letting pitchers’ arms get tired early in the season.
“Second game of the year, we are trying to build our arms up,” he said.
Jackson McIntyre took over for Rother and walked two of the three batters he faced and beaned the other. He was immediately pulled for Morgan Behnk who finished out the game on the hill for the Blue Ducks.
The lone U-Save hit came in the bottom of the fifth when Pryce Ostermeier laced a pitch to left field for a single.
These two squads will face off again Tuesday night, but this time in Greeley.
Hansen said even though you know what it brings to the table, it is still hard to prepare for such a good fundamental team.
“They are going to be very aggressive,” he said. “We will have to make sure our pitchers hold runners a little better.”
Hansen described Sunday night’s contest as, “just one of those games.”
PWG 115 30—10 12 0
U-Save (0-3) 000 00—0 1 0
WP—McIntyre. LP—Jerecke. 2B—PWG, R. Reimers, K, Reimers.
