LINCOLN – It goes down as the biggest play in Osceola/High Plains’ brief but successful football history.
Senior cornerback Jarrett Parsons stripped the ball from Burwell running back Jase Williams as he stretched for a first down on a fourth-and-2 play with 1:42 left.
The Stormdogs’ Carter Boden recovered at the OHP 12-yard line, and that allowed them to run out the clock in a 40-34 victory in Monday’s Class D-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
“Somebody had to make a big play, and he made it,” said Osceola/High Plains co-head coach Bob Fuller, who is charge of the defense. “That’s all there is to it. The kids have played really good defense from game four on.
“In eight-man, it’s pretty easy if you get 1-on-1 out there to score points.”
That was the fourth fumble recovered by Osceola/High Plains (11-2), which also returned a blocked punt for a score.
“We knew if we got a stop the game would be pretty much over with,” co-head coach Greg Wood said. “Like I said, we really came up big on the turnovers. I think that was the biggest thing all morning long, being able to make one big play after another.”
Burwell (10-3) made a furious comeback after trailing 40-14 at the half.
Mason Plock had a 27-yard touchdown reception from Barak Birch in the third quarter, then Caleb Busch struck for TD runs of 59 and 23 yards in the fourth to bring the Longhorns within 40-34 with 4:11 to go.
Burwell seemed to have all the momentum when Cash Gurney intercepted the Stormdogs’ second pass attempt of the game to give the Longhorns the ball on the OHP 30 with 2:43 to go.
“We just wanted to come out and play the game that we played in the first half,” Parsons said of the final possession. “That’s what we needed to do – we needed to go out there and hit hard. That’s everything we could have asked for.”
Dylan Soule, who had a team-high 11 tackles, said the defense refocused just in time.
“Just one more play, next play up,” he said of the team’s mentality. “They were getting momentum play after momentum play. We just had to say, ‘OK, we’re locking in again. We’ve got to play one more down.’”
Burwell left with its third runner-up trophy in four trips to Lincoln over the past five seasons, but coach Luke Gideon wasn’t disappointed.
“They came pretty close,” he said. “They went down swinging. I’m just proud that they gave that kind of effort.”
The first half was too much for the Longhorns to overcome. In addition to forcing three fumbles, Osceola/High Plains scored on every possession and had a 5-yard return by Soule on a blocked punt by Kyle Sterup.
Even the only other pass attempt by the Stormdogs worked, with Carson Watts scoring on a 32-yard play from Carter Boden.
Wood said Osceola/High Plains didn’t get too high or too low.
“Our philosophy all year has been next play up,” he said. “That’s the mentality throughout the playoffs. We got down at times, but our kids were all about the next play, the next play.”
Osceola/High Plains built up the 40-14 lead even after Keaton VanHousen was injured and limited to 71 yards on 17 carries as he attempted to return to the game a couple of times.
“He got banged up early on and had that deep thigh bruise,” Wood said. “He tried to come back and really wanted to. We came out in the second half and gave it a shot, but it wasn’t in the tank.”
A comeback wasn’t in the tank for Burwell either, although the Longhorns certainly made it a game.
“I never counted our kids out, ever,” Gideon said. “We just didn’t play a clean first half, and they were kind of bringing it to us. We couldn’t match that.
“At halftime, we just felt good about ourselves what we were able to do offensively. We needed to get a couple stops defensively, and I think that showed. We just gave up too many points in that first half.”
The turnover margin and the championship trophy ultimately ended up with the Stormdogs.
“I think us getting the balls on the turnovers in the first half were the biggest things we could have gotten,” Parsons said. “I mean, getting that ball back in the first half time and time again…”
And now, with the football co-op ending after two years, the Stormdogs go out as state champions.
