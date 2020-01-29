Ethan Gabriel and Colton Rowse appear to be on a mission during the 2019-20 season for the Ord wrestling team.
The two Chants senior wrestlers missed last season because of injuries.
But this season, the two are back and are having good seasons as they have Ord ranked near the top of the Class C rankings in many polls, including a No. 5 ranking in the NSWCA team rankings.
Chant coach Johnny Ference said he’s happy to see those two wrestlers having success this season, especially since it’s their senior years.
“Last year was so tough for them not being able to wrestle but the two didn’t complain about it one bit,” Ference said. “They showed up to every practice and were helping in some sort. You could see it in their eyes how hard it was, but this year they are really seizing that opportunity because they saw what it was like not to wrestle last year.”
Gabriel was a two-time medalist, including a second-place finish his freshman season in 2017, before tearing his ACL during the state football championship game. Now Gabriel is a perfect 28-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 at 195 pounds.
Ference said Gabriel has put in a lot of time in wrestling over the years since he was younger.
“Ethan has such a great work ethic,” Ference said. “He’s gone all over to wrestle. He keeps getting stronger. When he was hurt last year, he was in the weight room lifting what he could. Having that mindset has helped him be successful.”
Rowse earned a fourth-place medal from the state wrestling tournament in 2018. But he missed most of the season because of a concussion. Now, Rowse is 22-1 on the season and is ranked No. 6 at 132 pounds in the NSWCA rankings.
“Colton has a big motor. He’s going to come at you at 110% and if you can’t keep up, that might be your downfall because he’s going to keep going and powering through,” Ference said.
But Ord’s success has been more than just Gabriel and Rowse. The Chants have three other wrestlers with strong experience in Garrett Kluthe (No. 2 at 152), Kelen Meyer (170) and CJ Hoevet (No. 3 at 285), who are all returning state qualifiers for the Chants.
“Those three guys have pushed the pace as well and they wrestle with either Ethan or Colton and make them better,” Ference said. “CJ doesn’t tone back and he’s giving 110% in practice, especially when he goes against Ethan. That’s great because that’s making both of them better. All three kids are great leaders just like Colton and Ethan as well.
“The experience that they have is definitely a strength of ours.”
Ference said he’s also been impressed with a few younger wrestlers as well, such as freshmen Brendan Boyce, Ryan Gabriel, Bridger Rice, Hayden Kluthe and others.
“We have a pretty good freshman class that wants to get better,” he said. “They’ve done a lot of pee wee wrestling in the past and it’s paying off for them. They’ve been doing pretty well for us in tournaments.”
Ord finished second in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament this past weekend and defeated Wood River 51-30 in a dual Tuesday.
Ference, who’s a former Ord wrestler, said he’s liked what the Chants have done so far this season.
“We always talk about working hard and fighting, just having that determination that will help put you in good spots,” he said. “With the leaders that we have with ours seniors in Ethan, Colton and CJ, they push those younger guys to the limit every day. That has helped us grow into a very good wrestling team.
“But we need to keep working and get better every day.”
Ord hosts its home tournament Friday.
NSWCA to host girls state tournament in York Saturday
The NSWCA girls state wrestling tournament will take place Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at York High School.
The weight classes will be the same as used for the boys meets. Weight classes may be a combined 10-12 weights depending on the number of entries.
A few area wrestlers will take part in the tournament, including Twin Loup’s Ally Micheel (152), Ansley-Litchfield’s Jocelyn Ambriz (138) and High Plains’ Allie Burke (138).
Marc Zavala writes about wrestling for the Independent.
