The Nebraska Schools Activities Association announced Monday morning that all high school sports were suspended until at least March 30 because of the coronavirus.
The NSAA also said the earliest possible date for any spring athletic competitions is April 2. Grand Island Senior High activities director Cindy Wells was glad to get some guidance from the NSAA.
“I’m glad that they did weigh in to help guide our schools because that’s what they do,” Wells said. “They’re helping guide us in the best way so that everybody is doing the same thing and I appreciate that.”
Wells said one important fact to remember is that the coronavirus is something we can’t see with our eyes.
“One of our administrators this morning made a great point,” Wells said. “She said it’s almost like an invisible blizzard. It’s a storm that’s going to hit but none of us are aware of it, and I agree.”
The NSAA did just manage to complete the boys state basketball tournament on Saturday. It announced on Thursday — with many dissenting opinions expressed on social media — that the tournament would be played with just players, coaches and immediate families in attendance.
Still, it was on a day-by-day basis. Wells’ son Kirby was an official at the tournament.
“Jon Doliver (NSAA assistant director) told the officials it will be day-by-day,” Cindy Wells said. “They really didn’t know. And we’ve never experienced anything like this.”
Wells pointed out that many of the seniors this year were babies when 9/11 took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
Many fall sports were postponed for a few days that year.
“That affected everybody, but it didn’t affect us like a virus,” Wells said.
Wells said she’s not sure how spring schedules would be reconfigured if high school athletics are allowed to start again in April, but she’s glad to have dates set by the NSAA because different schools have been saying different things the past few days.
“I’m glad they came out with a timeline for us, but that timeline could change if we start to see an increase of people in our community that are getting the virus,” Wells said.
If high school sports are allowed to start the season in April, Wells said they will figure out some kind of a schedule.
“I think what we’ll do is probably look really hard at the schools in our conference because they are the ones we play first and because we do have a conference tournament,” she said.
Wells said Senior High is stressing to parents and students that this isn’t like a snow day. The students shouldn’t be out and about any more than absolutely necessary. That “invisible blizzard” metaphor may drive home the point.
“We want our kids and parents to understand that this is pretty serious or we would be having school,” Wells said. “We want kids in the building and we want kids participating and being a part of something, but when the NCAA called off the basketball tournament and all the Major League Baseball players were sent home from spring training, when those things started to happen you know that our NSAA was going to weigh in on what the NCAA was doing and the national federation.”
The bottom line is the NSAA is doing the best it can under a situation that has never been faced before.
“That’s where the NSAA is right now, listening to the medical professionals and the Department of Education, listening to the governor,” Wells said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.