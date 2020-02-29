LINCOLN — Without fail, the annual sell-out crowd that fills the pool-side bleachers for state swimming at the Bob Devaney Sports Center also fills the building with loud cheers for each race that goes to the wire.
In Jonathan Novinski’s 500-yard freestyle Saturday, the cheers came from a place of admiration rather than adrenaline as he cruised to a state title.
The Grand Island swimmer and perennial freestyle contender maintained his dominance in the 500, winning the event for the third time in as many tries with a time of 4:34.61. His 2019 state-record time of 4:32.04 remains intact.
“It felt OK. Better than I expected. The time, I’m very disappointed in it,” Novinski said. “Given the circumstances, and the overall feel of my body, I can’t ask for much more. I’m always happy to see a one next to my name.”
There was hardly a question as to who would win the 500 pre-race as the junior came in a full five-seconds ahead of the field in Friday’s prelims. Novinski and his smooth stroke quickly broke away. Lincoln East’s Charles Roberts was second (4:42.67).
“He swam the race he needed to swim. We told him to get out fast, build up a big lead and don’t let anybody have the thought they can catch him,” Grand Island coach Brian Jensen said. “He was just a little bit off his record. His body hasn’t been good to him. He’s been feeling pretty poor. The way he was able to cruise in and win was encouraging.”
Novinski, who additionally finished second in the 200 freestyle, led an Islanders team that faced a squad-wide sickness. He didn’t escape a bug and also dealt with a knee injury in the weeks leading up to state.
“It happened before conference, everybody just started feeling gross,” Novinski said. “We tried to get past it and we started to feel better the last week but I think the last couple of days show the toll it took on our bodies.”
This title opens the door to join rare company a year from now when Novinski inevitably goes for the four-year sweep in the 500. It’s only been done at boys state at that distance by Jeff Evans of Fremont (1970-73) and Kyle Wemhoff of Norfolk (2005-08).
Novinski is just the fourth swimmer outside of the Lincoln and Omaha metros in the last 20 years to win the 500.
“I definitely want to make it clear that winning is never my goal. I’m always thankful for it and being able to do what I do,” he said. “Say some transfer sets a national record but I go four seconds faster than my seed time, I can’t be mad about that. You have to keep everything in perspective.”
Eyes were on Novinski’s pace and if he could threaten his own record. Midway through, his lap counter urged on his pace at the signal of Jensen.
“We wanted to go just a little bit faster than that but he was right around where he needed to be,” the longtime head coach said. “The whole idea was to take charge from the beginning. At that point, he was a couple of body lengths ahead and he cruised from there.”
The 200 freestyle didn’t go as Novinski may have scripted. After taking runner-up in the event a year ago, the junior again had the fastest prelim but had to settle for second (1:41.57) in a deep field.
Facing six seniors that all happened to be in medalists from a year ago, including Creighton Prep’s Daniel Perry, Novinski controlled the lead for the first 100 yards.
Perry, who cut over two seconds from his entry time in his championship effort, came on strong, taking a half-body-length lead that he was able to maintain to the wall (1:40.73).
“It’s happened the last couple of years. In the years past, I’ve always sprinted prelims and see what I can do in the finals,” the Grand Island Central Catholic student said. “I wanted to switch it up. (Friday) I cruised both my events, feeling good. When I dove into the water for finals, I felt like I had sprinted everything. That’s my fault. I need to find a way to recover better. I need to find a way to be my best at all times. Brian and I need to sit down and see what we can do.”
Perry was sixth in the event a year ago. Novinski was third on the event as a freshman, steadily dropping time since, and will be a top contender his senior year.
Novinski and the graduating Perry have been top-flight freestylers in the state for the entirety of their careers, with both finishing in the top-six
or better in both the 200 and 500 the previous two state meets. Saturday was another chapter.
Novinski’s sportsmanship displayed when his smile widened describing his time competing with Perry. Wider than when discussing his championship swim.
“I love the kid. He’s such a good guy. If there was anybody I’d want to lose to, it would be him,” Novinski said. “I got to train with his club team for a week over the summer and I got to see him a couple of times. It was really nice to train with him. He’s a good friend.”
Novinski has been in the conversation for double gold since he was a freshman, an accomplishment in and of itself.
“It (takes) a lot of will and wanting to work harder than everybody else every day which is what he does,” Jensen said. “He’s always asking how he can improve nearly every set. He’s asking me how he looks and that’s what it takes.”
The Islander’s other individual medal came from freshman Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, who was seventh in the 500 (4:53.01). In the 400-freestyle relay, Novinski along with Doug Lewandowski, Colby Setlik and Kai Wilson also took seventh (3:16.03).
Novinski and Jensen agreed that the illnesses, which ranged from a common cold to pneumonia, made a dent in the Islander’s medal count.
“I told them last night that we have to learn how to face adversity. You learn more from that in life than the easy things,” Jensen said. “Hopefully, we learn something and take that into next year.”
Johnson, Baker lead Hastings
Hastings senior Grant Johnson earned a bronze medal (57.31) in hotly contested boys 100 breaststroke. Johnson entered with the fastest prelim (57.04) but was out-touched by Lincoln Southwest’s Kael Mlinek (56.81) and Norfolk’s Mason Olmer (57.30).
Fellow senior Morgan Baker was sixth in the 50 freestyle (24.34) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (53.26).
State swimming meet
Grand Island results
BOYS
Saturday
200 medley relay — 15, Grand Island (Doug Lewandowski, Luke Dankert, Colby Setlik, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo) 1:42.01.
200 freestyle — 1, Jonathan Novinski 1:41.57; 16, Kai Wilson 1:48.54
50 freestyle — 12, Doug Lewandowski 22.00.
500 freestyle — 1, Jonathan Novinski 4:34.61; 7, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo 4:53.01.
200 freestyle relay — 9, Grand Island (Doug Lewandowski, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Kai Wilson, Jonathan Novinski) 1:29.01
400 freestyle relay — 7, Grand Island (Doug Lewandowski, Colby Setlik, Kai Wilson, Jonathan Novinski) 3:16.03.
