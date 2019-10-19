The Northwest volleyball team once again reigns supreme in the Central Conference Tournament.
And the Class B No. 7 Vikings got to do it at home.
After facing some tense moments Saturday, Northwest captured the conference title for the second-straight season and for the 14th time since 2003 with a 25-14, 29-27 win over Class C-1 No. 9 Columbus Lakeview at Northwest High School.
Senior Lauren Hauser said it was special to win the conference tournament at home, mostly because Northwest didn’t have many home matches. Other than the five matches they played during the Central Conference Tournament Thursday and Saturday, they had only two other home matches.
“We didn’t get to play much in front of our home fans this year,” she said. “So to do this in front of our fans was great.”
Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said it was a wide-open tournament that anyone could win.
“Coming into the tournament, the top six teams were evenly matched and depending on how we played it, it could have gone anybody’s way,” Harders said. “Going back-to-back is a good feeling. It was a great feeling to see the kids win the tournament at home.”
Northwest had to fight back against York but managed to get the win 26-28, 25-21, 25-22 after they trailed most of the last two sets.
In the final, Northwest got out fast and jumped all over Lakeview, getting out to a 21-12 lead. Lakeview didn’t help its cause by committing seven hitting errors.
After getting behind 4-0 to start the second set, Lakeview responded thanks to the play of Maddi Vogt, who had seven of her eight kills in the second set to help her team take a 22-19 lead.
But Claire Caspersen had two of her team-high 10 kills to bring Northwest back to within 23-22.
After another Vogt kill, Hauser had back-to-back kills to even the match at 24-all. Lakeview had two more chances to close, but a net violation and another Hauser kill helped Northwest tie the match at 25- and 26-all.
A Rylie McNelis kill gave Northwest match point but Lakeview stayed alive with a Mallori Kucera kill. Back-to-back errors allowed Northwest to take the match.
Macey Bosard added six kills, while Whitney Brown had 18 assists.
Harders credited Lakeview for playing a better second set.
“Lakeview played a lot better in the second set and we really had to respond,” Harders said. “They cut out the errors and started getting into our heads when we were getting used on the block. We were getting high but they were swinging hard all the time.”
Kucera chipped in seven kills and setter Reese Janssen had 22 assists for Lakeview.
Lakeview coach KC Belitz said it was a matter of cleaning up errors in the second set.
“That was basically it but we also passed a little better,” he said. “Northwest does that all the time and we most certainly did not in the first set. In the second set, we passed nails and that helped us stay in system. Our outsides did a great job keeping us in the match, but Northwest earned it. They didn’t make mistakes down the stretch but we did. Give them credit.”
In Northwest’s win over York, Caspersen led the way with seven kills, while Hauser had six kills. Brown had 16 assists and 13 digs, while Sophie McKinney had 14 digs.
Northwest also defeated Schuyler 25-12, 25-18 to start the day. Ellie Apfel hammered down seven kills, while Brown had nine assists and McNelis had seven assists and six digs.
Harders said she was pleased with how the day went, especially with how Northwest battled in coming back against York and in the second set against Lakeview.
“The kids just stayed calm when they had to,” she said. “We’ve been in a lot of close sets that were decided by two or three points. That part of the season has really helped. York definitely pushed us and they are a good team. They have some nice hitters. It was exciting to see the girls push through when they had to.”
With the season winding down, Hauser said she feels the conference title is a good momentum booster for the rest of the season.
“It’s a great feeling and with knowing that we have this under our belt, we have confidence going into the postseason,” Hauser said.
Northwest gets a rematch with York on Tuesday.
