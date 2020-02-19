Last season, Northwest brought home the school’s first ever state wrestling title.
The Class B 5-rated Vikings (Newrestle.com rankings) are hoping to have the same kind of success during this year’s state wrestling tournament.
Northwest will have seven participants in trying to do so when the state tournament gets under way at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Northwest won the title with four medalists, including Grady Griess’ title at 195, to score 96 points, five more than runner-up Omaha Skutt.
Caleb Alcorta (106 pounds), Grady Arends (No. 2 at 113), Brady Isley (132), Collin Quandt (No. 2 at 138), Austin Cooley (152), Victor Isele (182) and Griess (No. 1 at 220) are the Viking state qualifiers who helped Northwest take second in the B-3 district meet in Pierce last weekend.
Coach Brian Sybrandts said he likes where the Vikings are at heading into the state tourney.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time,” he said. “We have kids that have a chance to do very well this weekend. If we can get a few kids in the finals and score a lot of points on the backside, I think we’ll be right there.”
Griess took the Class B 195 title last year. He is currently ranked No. 1 at 220 and is No. 9 in the country, according to intermat.com.
Griess, a two-time medalist who finished second in 2018, said he’s ready to get another state title.
“I’m excited that I get a chance to prove myself one more time,” Griess said. “There’s been some pressure with the target on my back because of that, but I feel I’ve done a good job of taking it one match at a time and wrestling my match every time out.”
Griess wrestled in the Welsh Ironman Tournament and finished fifth at 220. He’s also lost twice to Millard South’s Isaac Trumble, who is rated No. 6 in the country. Griess said wrestling that kind of competition has been helpful.
“Those helped raised my confidence,” he said. “That made realize that I can compete with those kids and if I wrestle to my level, I can wrestle with anyone in Nebraska.”
Quandt is also a two-time medalist who finished second in 2018 and third in 2019. Sybrandts said Griess and Quandt have meant a lot to the Viking program.
“I realized this week the time with them is coming to an end,” Sybrandts said. “Collin has been wrestling in our program since he was in kindergarten and Grady has been with us for a long time as well. It’s been a great ride with them and you don’t get to coach like them all the time.”
Arends finished as a state runner-up in 2018, while Cooley is a returning state qualifier. Alcorta, Isley and Isele are there for the first time.
“Grady (Arends) has a goal to get back to the finals. He’ll have (Gering’s Quinton) Chavez (who won a 10-5 decision over Arends in the 106 final last year) in the semifinals if that’s the case,” Sybrandts said. “It’s capable and those will be big points if he can win that match. Austin got a taste last year and he’s back again. He wants to do something for us down there this year.
“Getting Caleb, Brady and Victor down is big as well. Brady is under the radar for us and I think he’ll score some points for us. And Caleb and Victor just keep getting better and better for us.”
Sybrandts said it should a be wild tournament. No. 2 Hastings brings the most qualifiers to the state field with 13, while No. 4 Bennington brings nine to the tournament and No. 1 Skutt had won 20 of the previous 21 state championships before last year.
He said the Vikings have about as good a chance as anyone to bring the Class B title home.
“The kids have their sights set on it and they want to do it again, especially the two seniors,” Sybrandts said. “They want to finish their careers on top but they know they have to dig deep. The kids need to believe and I think we have as good of a chance as anybody.”
While ending his career with another individual championship will be great, Griess said another team title will be even more satisfying.
“That would be icing on the cake if we can do it again,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for us. We love it. We’re in it for the title and we’re going to go out there and do everything we can to get another one.”
GICC’s Alberts qualifies for state meet
For the first time since 2017, Grand Island Central Catholic has a state qualifier.
Ben Alberts ended the two-year Crusader drought after finishing fourth in the Class C, District 2 145-pound weight class.
GICC coach Zach Schroder said he’s thrilled to be taking the freshman to state.
“To come in as a freshman at 145, that is a tough weight class to start with,” he said. “Qualifying as a freshman is an accomplishment in itself. I’m just so proud.”
Schroder said Alberts is the only freshman in the Class C 145 bracket, so the coach feels he has nothing to lose.
“I want him to relax and have fun,” Schroder said. “Like I always tell all my wrestlers, leave everything on the mat. Anything can happen at this time of year.”
