The Northwest volleyball team hasn’t played at home much this season.
The Class B No. 9 Vikings have played at home four times during the regular season.
Northwest is the No. 1 seed in the Class B, District 6 Tournament, which means it gets to host the tournament, which gets under way Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.
The Vikings open with No. 8 York at 5 p.m., followed by No. 7 Hastings facing Aurora. The championship match is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Northwest had two regular season matches and hosted two days of the Central Conference Tournament.
“It’s nice to host it just because I think we have a home-court advantage. We usually have a full gym whenever we play at home,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “The girls are excited that we are hosting.”
The Vikings face a familiar opponent with York. It will be the third time the two teams have faced each other since Oct. 19 with each team winning a match. Northwest won the first meeting during the Central Conference Tournament at Northwest, while the Dukes won the last matchup in York this past Tuesday.
“It’s exciting that we are playing York. We know they will push us and we each won a match,” Harders said. “It will be a battle and I won’t be surprised if it goes five sets.”
Northwest is hitting around .149 on the season, led by Macey Bosard and Lauren Hauser, who have 181 and 179 kills, respectively. Hauser leads the blocking with 92, while Ellie Apfel had 81.
The Vikings run a 6-2 offense with Whitney Brown and Rylie McNelis as the setters. Brown has 432 assists, while McNelis has 345. Brown leads the defense with 381 digs, while libero Sophia McKinney has 356.
“Balance and defense has been key for us and that will need to be key for us this week, especially against York,” Harders said. “They had a lot of kills and I don’t think we played good defense the last time we played them. We’ll need to do as well as get our blocking game going.”
The winner advances to a district final match on Saturday with a chance to go to the state tournament. But based on the NSAA wild card points, there is a good chance that all four teams will be playing Saturday. Going into Monday, Northwest, which will be seeking its 19th consecutive trip to the state tournament, is seventh with 42.32 points, while Hastings is eighth at 42.23, Aurora is 10th with 41.41 and York is 11th at 41.27.
Harders feels the district is very wide open.
“Our district is very balanced. Any one of the four teams can win it on any given night,” Harders said. “There’s a very good chance all of us will play on Saturday. But the nice thing is that if we don’t win, the girls will get a chance to make it to state on Saturday.”
Grand Island Senior High heads to the A-1 district tournament in Papillion-LaVista Tuesday.
The Islanders open the district with South Sioux City at 4:30 p.m., with the winner playing No. 1 Papillion-La Vista at 7:30 p.m. The championship is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Anna McCoy leads the Islanders with 164 kills, while Emma Hilderbrand has 132. Tori Hale has 344 assists, while Hilderbrand also has a team-high 161 digs and 43 blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.