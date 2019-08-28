Northwest faced the best of the best during a 5-5 season last year.
Class B runner-up Scottsbluff. Semifinalist York. Quarterfinalists Blair, McCook and Seward. Class C-1 state champion Aurora.
“I think we learned the grind of the season because last year was really tough,” senior offensive lineman/defensive end Grady Griess said. “We were playing both ways and we had to go in and out game after game against tough competition. I feel like we learned how it’s going to be, and I feel like we’re prepared for that.”
Facing those types of teams and their offenses that range from smashmouth running attacks to spread out the field and throw the ball everywhere resulted in a major switch for Northwest’s defense this season.
“We really changed things up,” said head coach Kevin Stein, who is in his 10th season with the Vikings. “We’ve always been a 4-2 defense but we changed up to a 3-3. That’s been a change for the players and their mentality and probably an even bigger change for our coaches.”
“(Facing a variety of offenses) is one of the reasons we wanted to change to a 3-3. We’re able to easily load up the front vs. a McCook, Scottsbluff or York. But we’re also able to easily back off a little bit out of that 3-3 for your Aurora or Seward or Beatrice.”
Preseason returns have been positive about the changes.
“I think our defense is really the strength of our team right now,” said senior linebacker/running back Ty Heaton. “We’re just moving, flying around, making plays all the time. It’s exciting to watch.”
While only three starters return on the offensive side, the defense is more experienced.
Joining Heaton as returning starters at linebacker or defensive back are seniors Eli Arends, Tyler Hageman and Jarren Wlaschin along with junior Cameron Petzoldt.
Griess is the lone returning starter on the defensive line, but he said working in new faces has been a steady process.
“I think we’re looking pretty good,” he said. “We definitely have a few good athletes that we can put to work on our line. I feel pretty confident in the way we’re going to play this year.”
Heaton said the defensive players just need to make plays.
“I think our coaching staff defensive-wise does an excellent job of getting us on the right page, setting us up for success,” he said. “I’m just really confident that we’ll be on the right page this year.”
The defense isn’t the only changes made by Northwest.
“We implemented some discipline strategies to kind of help build our team a little bit, and that’s really helped out,” Stein said. “I think that’s a big change for our kids, and they’re excelling at it.
“One of the concerns coming into the year was team chemistry, and we’ve had to really focus on that and work through that. It’s starting to click for our guys.”
Griess, junior lineman Brody Stutzman and senior receiver Sean Juengst are the returning starters on the offensive side.
Stein said Griess is a great foundation for the lines on both sides of the ball.
“He works hard all the time,” he said. “He wakes up, he eats a great breakfast, he’s dialed in for first period, he’s dialed in for second period, he’s dialed in for third period. He just does things right all the time, and his motor is always going.
“He’s just so easy to physically follow. It’s just so easy to listen to him. He doesn’t speak a lot, but when he does speak it speaks volumes. We really are leaning on him more than he knows.”
For the last five seasons, Northwest has usually graduated around 23 seniors each year. But the loss of multiple two- and three-year starters from last season hit the team especially hard.
“Obviously we lost a lot of seniors last year, so our leadership role has had to increase a lot,” Heaton said. “I think we’ve done a good job at it leading those younger guys on the team to get better. Eventually they’ll help us out a lot.”
Stein said: “A lot of them started at least two years and a couple big-timers were three years. There are some key positions that were solidified the last couple years that are now up for grabs. We’re going to have to call on those guys who played a supporting role last year to step up and be in that leading role.”
The Vikings are setting their sights high for the upcoming season.
“We want to win state first and foremost,” Griess said. “That would be the goal of pretty much any football team. I feel like we have a lot of policies and a lot of ideals that will help us accomplish those goals.”
In the second year of the scheduling cycle, the challenges don’t let up for Northwest.
Class B preseason No. 2 Scottsbluff, No. 3 McCook, No. 7 Seward and No. 9 York along with C-1 No. 1 Aurora are all on the slate. Things kick off Friday at 8 p.m. (Central) at Gering.
“You talk about our first four games,” Stein said. “First, Gering is going to be vastly improved and you have to go on the road for that. You never know how you’ll be getting off the bus.
“Then it’s No. 3 McCook, No. 2 Scottsbluff and then come back with (Class C-1) No. 1 Aurora. It doesn’t get any easier when you throw in York and Seward later on. Hastings is going to be vastly good. They’re going to be exceptionally good. You’ve got to be ready from Week 1 to Week 9 and hope to squeak into the playoffs.”
Heaton said: “We know that there’s competition all over in Class B, especially the top 10 teams. There’s a lot of competition, and we have to be ready for it.
“Seeing it last year was great for us, especially this year because we know what to expect and are ready to prepare for it.”
That type of schedule resulted in ups and downs last year for the Vikings, including three straight losses to McCook, Scottsbluff and Aurora.
“We’re going to have some success this year,” Stein said. “How are we going to handle it? And, it’s a gauntlet in Class B. Going 9-0 is not feasible for anybody. So how are you going to handle some kind of failure?
“If we can not let our heads swell off of success but yet not get down in the dumps because of some failures and bumps in the road, we’ll be in good shape.”