YORK — It was no surprise that Aurora senior Danica Badura shot a 76 and won the Class B, District 3 title by 11 strokes Monday at the York Country Club.
That was almost a given, but the Northwest Vikings weren’t sure if they could sneak up and grab a state tournament bid as a team.
It turned out Northwest did just that.
With junior Lalaina Fry shooting a 99 for fourth place and junior Bria Berrelez 103 for ninth, the Vikings nabbed the third and final slot from the district with a 427 total. York shot 410 on its home course to take the team title while Aurora shot 427 to also qualify for state as a team.
“Lanie Fry really put it together today,” Northwest coach Alex Hull said. “She’s been in the mix a couple of individual tournaments, but it really means a lot for her to be able to go.
“And Bria Berrelez has a great swing and is really a good golfer and had not had scores go her way. So it was great on a day like today at a district tournament to see scores go her way.”
Fry has been on the varsity for the Vikings since she was a freshman. It wasn’t necessarily and easy day for her, but her goal was to shoot under 100.
“My goal this season has always been to break 100, and I did today,” Fry said. “I’m happy with that.
“I was in a few trees and I also went in the creek a few times. Other than that I stayed out.”
It was the second time this year that Fry broken 100.
“That’s the goal,” Hull said. “If you can break 100, you’re usually going to be in medal contention and that definitely was proved today. There were only four under 100 at a district tournament. That kind of shows how this course played.”
Junior Hailey Schuster shot 111, freshman Olivia Ottmann 114 and sophomore Avery Hermesch 115 for the Vikings.
Hull said it seems like the course at the York Country Club would be easy, but there are a lot of tricky areas that golfers have to negotiate.
“Part of what helped us is we came out last week and we played it and we talked a lot about this course and we came to this invite,” Hull said. “So we felt pretty comfortable. When it comes down to those times when you have to fight it out, if you at least feel comfortable with the course you’re on it can fall your way.”
Badura, who has been dominating all season, shot 40 on her first nine holes, then cut that down to 36 on the second nine.
She finished with birdies on both the 17th and 18th holes.
The 17th is an island hole, but Badura knew how to play it.
“I’ve played it plenty now, so I hit my pitching wedge down to the first little island, and then hit a great eight-iron into the green and made a really tough putt,” Badura said.
Badura liked her chances on the 18th.
“On the 18th, I had a feeling I was going to birdie that one,” Badura said. “I hit a great drive right down the middle and then I created an approach shot and two-putted.”
That finish could give carry over for Badura heading into the Class B state meet Oct. 14-15 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence,” Badura said. “I didn’t have a lot of confidence throughout the round because it was kind of a struggle. I got a lot of weird breaks. I had a couple of weird things happen. So yes, it’s nice to get the last two birdies.”
