PIERCE — The Northwest wrestling team will take seven qualifiers to the state wrestling meet next week.
That helped resulted in the Class B, No. 10 Vikings finishing second with 162 points, just 18 behind Pierce.
Northwest had three district champions in Grady Arends (113 pounds), Collin Quandt (138) and Grady Griess.
The No. 5-rated Arends earned a 9-0 major decision over No. 6 Brock Bolling in the 113 final.
The No. 2 Quandt pinned Pierce’s Jeremiah Kruntorad in 3:12 in the 138 final and the No. 1 Griess, a defending state champion, stuck Pierce’s Dylan Kuehler in 1:27.
Caleb Alcorta (third, 106), Brady Isley (second, 132), Austin Cooley (third, 170) and Victor Isele (second, 182) were the other state Viking qualifiers.
Alberts earns state berth for GICC
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts earned a berth to the state wrestling meet.
The Crusader freshman earned a state berth after finishing fourth at 145 pounds in the C-2 meet in St. Paul.
