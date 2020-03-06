LINCOLN — It took the state Gatorade player of the year, three huge defensive stands and four clutch free throws to end Northwest’s bid to repeat as the Class B state champion.
That standout player, Morgan Maly, scored Crete’s go-ahead bucket in the third overtime period to snap a scoreless streak of 12:50 in Friday’s state tournament semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jayda Weyand then went 4-for-4 from the line for her only points of the game, and the No. 1-rated Cardinals defeated the No. 3 Vikings for the fourth time this season. But this time it was by the slimmest of margins, 48-47.
“There’s no gymnastics points,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “It’s win and advance or lose and check in. I guess they (his players) don’t want to check in.”
Crete (26-1) didn’t appear to be headed to overtime for a second straight day when it led 38-23 with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter.
Northwest (22-6), which lost by at least 14 points in every meeting to Crete this season and by 44 in the most recent, had other ideas.
The Cardinals were held to a total of 11 points over the second half and the first two overtimes (which were limited to a total of six possessions by Northwest working the clock).
“That’s incredible heart and execution,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We executed the defensive game plan very, very well. Coach Larsen is a hall of famer for a reason. He floods the court with 3-point shooters to surround Maly, and we adjusted to that.
“They hit some threes on us in the first half. We made some adjustments and really shut that down in the second half. Then we were able to get out and get some looks of our own.”
Lauren Hauser scored the first eight points in a 10-0 run that allowed the Vikings to tie up the game 42-42 with 2:51 left in regulation on a pair of Shanae Suttles free throws.
Nobody would score again until Maly’s basket with 1:59 remaining in the third OT.
The Vikings worked the clock at the end of regulation, but Whitney Brown lost the ball trying to work her way around screens get off a shot. Crete didn’t get a long three off before the buzzer.
Northwest won the tip in OT and didn’t attempt a shot for the first 2:07. Both teams missed their first attempt, and Ellie Allen came up with a game-saving block for the Cardinals for the second straight day on Brown’s late attempt. Maly’s half-court heave just missed the mark.
Crete won the tip and worked the clock in the second OT, this time getting a 2-for-1 advantage on shots. But the Vikings again had the last chance, and Brown flung an off-balanced three from beyond the left wing that almost went in.
“It wasn’t the shot, but the throw – I honestly thought it might go in,” Larsen said. “That would have been tough.”
Northwest won time of possession but not the game.
“Both of us were trying to shorten the game because we knew that it was a heavyweight fight,” Moerer said. “We should have felt good – and did feel good – about having possession with 14, 15 seconds left coming out of a timeout and being able to run something. Credit Crete for defending that.”
Larsen said it was a challenge making those long defensive stands at the end of regulation and the first two OTs.
“It’s really hard because you can’t just sit and relax,” he said. “You have to be on your toes, especially with a player like Brown. So it’s tough. We played defense for what? Ten, 11 minutes? That’s hard.”
Maly broke through to finally break the scoreless drought by getting a bucket inside, the final of her 22 points. Those were Crete’s first points since Maly had the first basket of the fourth quarter.
Weyand hit the first two of her free throws to make it a 46-42 lead with 56.5 seconds left.
“We had talked about there were so few fouls called in the game so we had to scramble to get them into the bonus because they would have run that thing down for good,” Moerer said.
Brown answered with a 3-pointer to cap off her 19-point afternoon with 35 seconds left.
Weyand again came through at the line for the Cardinals to give them a 48-45 lead with 14.5 seconds remaining.
Brown’s attempt to tie didn’t fall, and Northwest only had time for a meaningless Claire Caspersen putback at the buzzer.
“I’m so very proud of this group,” Moerer said. “I told them in the locker room after the game that you talk about the heart of a champion. I said you just lived that, you just demonstrated it.
“Down double-digit whatever in the second half, a lesser team might have called it a day. Not us. We were going to battle and battle and battle and see what happened. That’s a tribute to their toughness.”
Larsen was expecting a real challenge against the Vikings despite the previous scores in the season series.
“When you play a good time like that with a player like Brown four times, it’s hard to beat them four times,” he said. “The thing that made it really hard was that we had won the first three pretty convincingly. I tried to tell the girls that shouldn’t be part of your memory. But that’s human nature.”
Crete got a big lift off the bench from Leah Jurgens to take a 31-23 halftime lead. The junior who averages 2.2 points per game hit four 3-pointers in the first half.
“I think it took some of the pressure off Morgan because they were really trying to double down and help on her,” Larsen said. “So when Leah made those shots, they obviously couldn’t double down quite as much.”
But Moerer said his team played much better against Crete’s 2-3 zone defense than it had in the previous meetings, and Hauser hit three 3-pointers in the second half to spark the comeback.
The coach said that the senior class – which includes starters Brown, Hauser and Skylee Nelson – had a special run.
“I would come back to hearts of champions,” Moerer said. “These girls have been champions every day the two years that I’ve been blessed to coach them. That continued today and will continue. It sounds tripe, but they’re champions at life. That’s what we saw on the court today, and that’s what they’re going to continue to do.”
