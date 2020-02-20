In a battle both teams knew would be an uphill battle, Northwest pulled out a victory over Lexington in the last regular season game of the year, 60-57 in overtime.
Northwest coach Chip Bahe said he they knew it wouldn’t be easy.
“As good as both teams shoot, we had to win the game at the rim,” he said.”I really thought we did a heck of a job doing that. We went right at them.”
He said at the end of the game it was simple: “We just got more shots than they did.”
Lexington coach Zach Jones agreed.
“They just shot lights out,” he said. “They shot 48%, we shot 23%. You are just not going to win games when you shoot 23%.”
After leading in the first quarter 13-12 on a buzzer beater by Dylan Richman, the Minutemen trailed at the half 29-22.
Northwest got some timely hitting in the second frame from the long ball. The Vikings knocked in four from downtown including a buzzer beater right before the half by Alex Brandt. Brandt had 11 points on the night including three from beyond the arc.
At the half Jones said the Minutemen decided to switch things up on offense a bit and get the ball to Nick Saiz more often.
“We moved the ball better in the second half and got their defense moving,” he said. “If we got them moving, we felt we had better opportunities and that happened in the second half as we passed the ball a little bit better.”
Saiz lit up after halftime scoring 17 of his 21 points in the second half including four points in overtime.
He led all scorers.
Northwest was led by Colby Hayes who poured in 14 points in the game including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give Northwest a little breathing room.
At one point the Vikings were up by eight in the fourth quarter, their biggest lead of the night.
The Minutemen battled back to tie it in regulation, and Bahe said his boys were ready when it came to the extra frame.
“They came charging back and forced overtime,” he said. “I am proud of our poise going into overtime after feeling like we might have let one slip away. We had great poise and go get the win in overtime. I am really proud of them.”
Northwest outscored Lexington in overtime 12-9 to capture the victory.
These two teams are very familiar with each other as they met up back on January 30 when the Vikings won that one a little easier 75-58.
These two teams haven’t seen the last of each other as they will start the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament against each other Monday at 7:45 p.m. at Hastings High School.
Jones said this one got away from them, but they will be ready for Monday.
“We are excited,” he said. “It’s postseason play, a lot of things ahead of us. We are not going to let this slow us down. We are going to move on to the next day. It’s easy to say hey we are going to play the same team Monday.”
Bahe said the win was good, but they start over again Monday.
“We said before the game we’d see each other for eight straight quarters,” said Bahe. “This was fun tonight, and we are looking forward to Monday.
Lexington 13 9 13 13 9—57
Northwest 12 17 11 8 12—60
LEXINGTONSaiz 21, Carpenter 15, Richman 8, Dominguez 6, Friedrichsen 2, Young 2.
NORTHWEST—Hayes 14, Walford 13, Hageman 11, Brandt 11, Janky 6, Juengst 5.
