The Northwest Vikings boys’ (8-7) basketball team came off two straight losses by undefeated teams at the time to battle back for the win against Schuyler (5-7) Saturday at home.
After losing to Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central on Tuesday, and Class B, No. 2 Hastings Friday, the Vikings earned a 48-41 win over the Warriors 48-41.
The game was tied after the first quarter 11-all. At the break Northwest led 18-17.
After a shaky first half, Northwest coach Chip Bahe said he told his team to settle down and trust each other.
“We’ve had a long week and a handful of emotional games and the ball just didn’t go into the basket,” he said.
Northwest, who is usually a perimeter team, made only two from the arc in the first half, which Bahe said was not acceptable.
“We missed a bunch from the arc in the first half and we said you have just got to keep the trust, stay the course, put your ego in your pocket, and go get it done,” he said.
Schuyler coach Lyndon Beebe said his guys needed to handle pressure better.
“We were just kind of slow to get open,” Beebe said. “Slow to react and picking up the ball a little bit too high and just not handling it to well.”
The Vikings took Bahe’s talk to heart and came out in the third quarter firing on all cylinders making the first three scores from beyond the arc to make their lead ten.
Two of those long bombs came from Alex Brandt, the other from Colby Hayes.
“Between him (Brandt) and Colby (Hayes), they got us started. That’s great,” Bahe said. “We are an aggressive team that is going attack the rim and when the ball didn’t go in the first-half we had to stay the course and stay on the attack the second half.”
Schuyler answered back with two from downtown from Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall.
As if they were in a poker game, Hayes and the Vikings upped the ante and fired two more threes.
They had a total of eight from the perimeter in the game.
Hayes ended with four from the arc, for a total of 14 points. Brandt added eight more.
“We let them have couple three looks we shouldn’t have, and they hit them and that was kind of the difference. That puts you in the hole,” said Beebee.
Northwest outscored Schuyler in the third quarter 16-8.
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings got into some foul trouble and Schuyler took advantage of it battling back before just falling short.
The Vikings were able to fend off the Warriors and capture the win.
“We’ve come down here before and haven’t played well. This is probably one of our better performances at Northwest,” Beebee said. “For us to be able to stay with them, I think that is a special occasion for us.”
Warrior junior Easton Hall lead Schuyler with 17 points, including going 5-7 from the free-throw line. He hit his first three at the buzzer right before halftime.
Bahe said he wasn’t surprised how tough Schuyler played.
“I’m not shocked. We said this would be a four-quarter game today and it was.”
Bahe said they hope to carry that momentum into the Central Conference tournament on Tuesday as they will face Seward in the first round.
“Seward beat us earlier in the year and we will have to go play well. I think it will be a similar game to tonight.”
Northwest 48, Schuyler 41
SCHUYLER—Hall 17, Lanemeier 10, Gonzalez 8, Velez 4.
NORTHWEST—Hayes 14, Janky 8, Hageman 6, Walford 5, Brandt 5, Juengest 3, Hartman 2, Winton 2.
GIRLS
Northwest 56, Schuyler 4
Northwest (12-4) girls got a much need win Saturday night as they pounded Schuyler (0-12) 56-4.
The Vikings lost to Hastings 47-45 but bounced back to get the win over the Warriors.
For the Vikings, coach Russ Moerer said they really needed the morale booster.
“There are a lot of positives that we can take away from it. We shot the ball pretty well, we defended pretty well so it a fell good game for us after tough loss last night,” he said.
Moerer said they kind of used the game as an extended practice.
“It gave us the chance to work against the 1-3-1 which we don’t see a lot, but we may see down the road,” he said.
Whitney Brown was on fire in the first half lighting up for four 3-pointers as she ended with 16 points.
Most of the starters didn’t play many minutes in the second half. Moerer said he wanted them to rest up for Central Conference play which starts Monday.
“They wanted to go back in, but I explained that we needed to get rest. We need to get our legs back under us because we have a solid stretch next week for our conference tournament.
Schuyler scored their only two points in the first half by Jakelin Mejia.
Crystal Carrillo added the other two in the second half, both coming on free throws.
Northwest 56, Schuyler 4
SCHUYLER—Mejia 2, Carrillo 2
NORTHWEST—Brown 16, Caspersen 10, Hauser 9, Esquivel 4, Bosard 4, Apfel 2, Nelson 2.
