The Northwest Vikings boys’ basketball team pulled out the win at home against Seward Tuesday night 50-38 during the Central Conference tournament.
Northwest came in as the No. 3 seed and Seward as the No. 6 seed. The Bluejays were holding their own for the first quarter and a half until the Viking defense found a groove, and that’s where things began to change, according to Northwest coach Chip Bahe.
He said the defense played well in the second quarter and that made opportunities for them on offense.
“We turned some turnovers into points. We just started to limit how easy things came to them and that’s attribute to the kids,” he said. “We pushed their offense a little further out, made life hard on them, and they didn’t get nearly as many shots around the rim.
“We made a really good run before half and it gave us a little confidence.”
The Bluejays only trailed by three 17-14 at the half.
A large part of the Seward offensive surge was due to senior Theo Hughes who returned to the line-up after a couple games off due to an injury. Hughes poured in 19 points total, 12 of those coming in the first half.
“Theo (Hughes) had a great game. He’s a great competitor for us. A wonderful kid all around,” said Seward coach Mark Cidlik.
Cidlik said they were able to hold Northwest’s defense a bit in the first half, but in the second stanza it got into a battle at the free-throw line, and he said his guys were just overmatched.
“They are just too good from the charity stripe,” he said.
Northwest had a secret weapon in their offensive arsenal in the game, Jed Walford came off the bench and
knocked in 23 points to lead the Vikings to victory.
Walford credits his teammates for helping his offensive outburst.
“My teammates really trusted me a lot that really helped me get going. They trusted me pushing the ball up the court and getting those rhythm shots like I like to do,” said Walford, who scored 13 of his 23 in the second half.
Walford was a transfer student and couldn’t play the first couple games of the season for Northwest due to transfer rules, but teammate Colby Hayes said he is glad they have him now.
“It’s awesome. He’s a play maker out there. Just give him the ball and let him do what he does,” Hayes said.
Hayes didn’t do so bad himself pouring in 12 in the contest.
The Vikings are known to shoot 3-pointers but struggled with that part of their game in the first half. They made four 3s in the second half, after only making two in the first half. Half of those came from Hayes.
Hughes was the only player in double digits for Seward.
The Vikings will host Lexington, the No. 2 seed, in the semifinals Friday.
Bahe said his boys are up for the challenge.
“It’s going to be a fun challenge. It should be an exciting place with the two semi-final games being played here. It’s always a tough conference but we are up for the challenge.”
Northwest 50, Seward 38
Seward 9 14 6 9—38
Northwest 11 17 8 14—50
SEWARD—Hughes 19, Tvrdy 9, Schaefer 4, Sherman 3, Knisley 1.
NORTHWEST—Walford 23, Hayes 12, Hageman 8, Janky 4, Juengst 2, Winton 1.
Girls
Northwest 53, Lakeview 28
The No. 2-seeded Northwest girls team also won Tuesday night beating Columbus Lakeview (7) 53-28.
Northwest, rated No. 5 in Class B, had a hard time getting going early in the game due to Lakeview’s tough zone defense.
“We anticipated that they’d come out in the zone, and that is one of those things where you just have to be disciplined,” NW coach Russ Moerer said.
“We like to play a faster tempo. We like to get up and run a little bit, and that’s why zone teams do what they do is to take you out of that.”
Lakeview held Northwest to only eight points in the first quarter.
Lakeview coach Monte Jones said he was very proud of how his defense played.
“I thought defensively we were excellent for the whole game. We forced shots we wanted them to take.” Jones said. “We just needed to but the ball in the basket.”
He said eventually Northwest figured out how to play against their defense and then they had a hard time keeping them at bay.
“Number 20 (Lauren Hauser) did a great job stepping in and making the big shots. But again, she was taking them from where we wanted them. She cashed in the last time we played them also.”
Hauser ended with 11 points on the night, including three 3-pointers. Whitney Brown led Northwest with 15 points.
Moerer said his offense is designed to make opportunities for players like Brown to gaps.
“Some of that is (our) executers on offense,” he said. “We built some things in this year so that we can create angles and that showed up tonight.”
Northwest made seven 3-pointers with three of those coming from bench players in the fourth quarter, Makenzie Palu, Taylor Paul and Bailey Adams.
Moerer said depth is good to have this late in the season.
“It’s awesome. We need minutes out of our bench, and we got that tonight. We are happy for all of those girls,” Moerer siad.
Northwest will see a familiar foe in Adams Central at home Friday night. The two squads just met up Jan. 21 with the Vikings winning 58-54 in overtime.
Northwest 53, Col. Lakeview 28
Col. Lakeview 3 5 11 9—28
Northwest 8 16 17 18—53
COL. LAKEVIEW—Janssen 12, Vogt 5, Frenzen 3, Eberhart 2, Korte 2, Rowe 2.
NORTHWEST—Brown 15, Hauser 11, Caspersen 4, Suttles 4, Palu 3, Adams 3, Paul 3, Esquivel 2
