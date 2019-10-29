Dominant net play by Macey Bosard and Ellie Apfel in the fourth set sealed the deal for Northwest during Tuesday night’s Class B, Subdistrict 6 semifinals.
With a 2-1 lead and the score tied 4-4, the 5-foot-11 Apfel produced back-to-back solo blocks to ignite the Vikings on an 11-5 run. The 5-11 Bosard then exploited a left-side mismatch for six kills in an 11-point span as No. 9-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Northwest finished off a 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 victory over No. 8 York at Rosencrants Gymnasium.
Apfel again recorded consecutive blocks to give the Vikings a 23-13 advantage, sending Northwest into celebration mode.
“Ellie provided a lot of energy for us,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “She’s always a go-getter and she celebrates so hard. She had a couple of blocks and a couple of good hits in there and really helped set the tone for that fourth set.”
After taking a 2-0 lead, Northwest committed 11 attack errors in a third-set loss. However, Harders said the Vikings refocused after that and tweaked their lineup, allowing Bosard to log six of her 10 kills in the fourth.
“From set three to set four, we said we needed to clean up our hitting errors and play better at the net,” Harders said. “We switched our lineup a little bit and put Macey against their setter and it really helped out.”
Lauren Hauser had 11 kills to lead Northwest (19-13), which advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. subdistrict final against Aurora. Bosard finished with 10 kills and Apfel had eight kills and four blocks.
Whitney Brown recorded 18 assists and 17 digs for the Vikings. Northwest’s Rylie McNelis added 17 assists and four aces, while Sophia McKinney had a team-high 21 digs and Taylor Retzlaff had 17 digs.
The Vikings improved to 2-1 this season against York (18-13), which was led by Masa Scheierman’s 16 kills. Northwest won the first meeting 2-1 in the Central Conference Tournament on Oct. 19 before the Dukes answered back with a 3-1 victory on Oct. 22 at York.
“Just like it has been all year, it was extremely important to come out strong in those first two sets,” Harders said. “With this being the third match between York and us in 10 days, we felt like the strongest team mentally was going to rise up.
“This time when we played York, we focused on what we could control and what we could do better. We talked a lot about serving stronger and a lot staying strong at the net — holding tight on our blocks and swinging hard.”
Harders said she’d like to see the Vikings carry their momentum into the subdistrict final and Saturday’s district final.
“Winning might not matter in terms of getting to Saturday, but getting that victory really helps,” said Harders, whose team is 2-0 against Aurora this season. “It would mean you’re going into (the district final) on a high note and we would, obviously, really like to host. If we can stay in the top seven in wild-card points, we really feel that’s huge for us.”
Aurora advanced to the subdistrict final by knocking off No. 7-rated Hastings 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 in Tuesday night’s second semifinal. Coach Lois Hixson said it was perhaps the Huskies’ most consistent performance of the season.
“We have seen glimpses of this,” said Hixson, whose team lost at home to Hastings 3-1 on Oct. 10. “We know what we’re capable of, but it’s nice to see the girls put three sets together like this at this time of the year.”
Kassidy Hudson led the way for Aurora (18-15) with 12 kills, while Gracee Pohlmann had nine kills. Raina Cattau finished with 18 assists and Kasey Schuster added 13 assists for the hard-swinging Huskies, who posted a 36-30 advantage in kills.
“We needed to be aggressive from the outset,” Hixson said. “Hastings’ defense is tough, so you’ve got to kind of test it early, so you can figure out where the cracks might be. I’m really proud of them and how they came out swinging.
“Plus, our passing was good and that allowed our setters to really mix up our attack. Hastings’ middles are their strength, so if we could keep them guessing, that was to our advantage.”
Hastings (20-11) got nine kills apiece from Aubree Cress and Haley Schram. Dacey Sealey finished with 26 assists for the Tigers.
After dropping the first two sets, Hastings led 21-18 and appeared to have the momentum in the third. However, Aurora responded with a 7-2 closing run to complete the sweep of the Tigers.
“We’ve worked on a lot of scenarios in practice where we’re either ahead by three or down by three,” Hixson said. “I think it paid off tonight.”
Northwest 3, York 1
York (18-13) 15 15 25 16
Northwest (19-13) 25 25 21 25
YORK (kills-aces-blocks)—Brynn Hirschfeld 1-0-0, Natalie Rockenbach 0-1-0, Destiny Shepherd 0-0-0, Maddie Portwine 2-0-1, Natalia Dick 2-0-0, Masa Scheierman 16-2-1, Addison Legg 9-1-0, Erin Case 7-1-1, Josie Loosvelt 0-0-0. Totals 37-5-3.
NORTHWEST (kills-aces-blocks)—Whitney Brown 3-1-0, Taylor Retzlaff 0-3-0, Sophia McKinney 0-0-0, Macey Bosard 10-0-2, Ellie Apfel 8-0-4, Rylie McNelis 5-4-0, Lauren Hauser 11-0-0, Claire Caspersen 4-0-0, Makinzi Havranek 0-2-0. Totals 41-10-6.
Set assists—York 32 (Hirschfeld 16, Rockenbach 16, Shepherd 1), Northwest 36 (Brown 18, McNelis 17, McKinney 1).
Aurora 3, Hastings 0
Aurora (18-15) 25 25 25
Hastings (20-11) 21 19 23
AURORA (kills-aces-blocks)—Cassidy Knust 0-0-0, Emily Erickson 0-0-0, Lauren Feely 1-0-0, Paxtyn Dummer 5-1-0, Kassidy Hudson 12-0-0, Raina Cattau 0-1-0, Jaylee Schuster 4-2-2, Gracee Pohlmann 9-0-0, Kasey Schuster 0-0-0, Makayla Eberly 5-0-0. Totals 36-4-2.
HASTINGS (kills-aces-blocks)—Aubree Cress 9-1-0, Dacey Sealey 0-1-0, Haley Schram 9-0-2, Emma Markle 0-1-0, Hayden Stephenson 4-0-0, Carley Norlen 0-1-0, Brooke Aspen 6-0-0, Charli Coil 0-0-0, Emma Estrada 0-0-0, Katelyn Shaw 2-0-0. Totals 30-4-2.
Set assists—Aurora 35 (Cattau 18, K.Schuster 13, Knust 4), Hastings 29 (Sealey 26, Schram 1, Markle 1, Coil 1).
