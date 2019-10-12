FIRTH — Northwest fell one win short of a state tournament berth, falling to Norris 2-1 in a three-game district final series on Saturday.
Norris took Game 1 on a walk-off home run by Alexis Wiggins, who also pitched a complete game while finishing 3 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs. Northwest led 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Titans started their rally by scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Shay Fila, Emily Stein and Maddy Cushing all had two hits for Northwest. Stein took the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
The teams combined for six home runs in the game.
The Vikings (22-13) forced a Game 3 with a 4-2 victory. The game was tied at 2 in the bottom of the fifth when Kenzie Palu hit an RBI single.
Stein allowed the two runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks and hit her second home run of the day.
In the decisive game, the Titans (20-8) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to post a 3-2 victory.
Avyn Urbnaski had two hits for Northwest. Stein pitched her third complete game of the day, giving up the three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“I’m proud of the 28 girls that came to practice each day and I’m proud of the eight seniors who showed great leadership,” Northwest coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “This round of 16 is great for Class B softball. It was three amazing games today, and I’m proud that our girls battled until the end.”
Northwest 002 210 0—5 10 2
Norris 000 041 1—6 8 4
WP—Wiggins. LP—Stein. 2B—NW, Nelson, Stein. HR—NW, Stein, Williams; N, Wiggins 2, Ozenbaugh, German.
Norris 200 000 0—2 7 2
Northwest 000 220 x—4 9 0
WP—Stein. LP—Kohout. 3B— N, Kohout. HR—NW, Stein.
Northwest (22-13) 100 010 0—2 6 2
Norris (20-8) 000 021 x—3 5 0
WP—Wiggins. LP—Stein. 2B—NW, Nelson. HR—N, Wiggins, McMurray.
