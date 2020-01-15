A familiar face returns for the Hastings wrestling team.
Nolan Laux is the head coach for the Tigers, the same school he wrestled for during his prep days as a two-time state champion.
“It’s been a good transition so far,” Laux said of becoming a head coach for Hastings.
Laux takes over an experienced Tiger squad that has five returning state medalists, including returning state champion Damen Pape. That experience has Hastings rated No. 2 in the team rankings in a majority of the Nebraska wrestling polls and No. 1 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association poll for duals.
Laux has been pleased with what the Tigers have done so far this season.
“A lot of the kids have really stepped up for us this season,” he said. “Our experienced kids have done great things for us but we’ve had other kids step up as well. It’s been a team effort this season.”
And Hastings has won some big tournaments during the course of the season, namely the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet with 149.5 points, 20.5 more than Columbus, which finished as the Class A state runner-up last year.
During the meet, Hastings had champions and nine other medalists.
“We didn’t know what to expect going into the meet,” Laux said. “We had a lot of guys banged up. But our guys showed up and really wrestled well. We won some big matches. You can see a bit of a difference in the wrestling room since then.”
Pape is a three-time medalist for the Tigers who captured the Class B 170-pound title last year. This year, Pape is rated No. 1 at 182 pounds and is 27-0 on the season.
“He’s a great kid and it’s awesome to have a kid who has that mindset of always wanting to be better,” Laux said. “He could have settled last year after accomplishing his goal of winning a state championship but he’s working even harder this year. He is focused all the time.”
The Tigers have a few other seniors who are rated. Bryce Brown is No. 4 at 132, while Mason Brumbaugh is No. 2 at 152, Izaak Hunsley is No. 1 at 160 and Evan Morara is No. 4 at 195. Those wrestlers have been state medalists in the past.
Laux said Brumbaugh and Morara have missed the last few meets because of injuries but he does expect them to be back soon.
“We’re fortunate to have a senior class that has a lot of experience in big matches,” Laux said. “They are people we can rely on. Mason and Evan haven’t been wrestling much but they should be back and help our lineup.”
A few other wrestlers have impressed Laux this year. Freshman Landon Weidner is rated No. 6 at 126 but has a win over 120 No. 1 Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff, a two-time state champion. Jett Samuelson (145), Austin Yohe (138), Markus Miller (106), Blake Davis (220), Jackson Phelps (170) and others have also impressed Laux.
“We knew Landon was going to make noise for us right away and he hasn’t disappointed,” Laux said. “One hundred twenty-six is a tough weight class for a freshman but he is performing well there. Those other kids are really coachable, that they want to get out, wrestle and help the team be successful. It’s been great so far.”
A goal for Hastings is win the Class B state title. The Tigers led after the first day of the state wrestling meet last year, but finished third behind state champion Northwest and runner-up Omaha Skutt.
Laux said it’s the Tigers main team goal for the season.
“We just need to remain focused and train smart,” he said. “It’s talked about a lot and that’s good. We want to hold each other accountable to that goal. If someone’s not doing their part to reach that goal, we call each other out on it because that’s what we want to do for our team. That’s our overall goal.”
Hastings will compete at the Rumble in River County dual tournament in Nebraska City Saturday.
Milestones
A few wrestlers have reached career milestones this year with 100 wins.
Central City’s Tanner Schneiderheiz, Aurora’s Caden Svoboda, Burwell’s Corey Dawe and Northwest’s Grady Arends are among the wrestlers who have reached 100 career wins during the season.
Also, Central City’s Dyson Kunz recorded his 100th career pin during the Central City Invite Saturday.
Coaches, if you have had an athlete reach a milestone, please contact Marc Zavala at marc.zavala@theindependent.com.
Marc Zavala writes about wrestling for the Independent.
