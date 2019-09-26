The Grand Island Northwest softball team earned its 16th win of the year by beating Holdrege 12-2 in four innings at Veterans Softball Field Complex Thursday night.
After getting off to a bit of a slow start in the first inning, the Class B No. 10-rated Vikings exploded for 13 hits in the game against Holdrege hurler Morgan Hein.
Hein was tagged for 12 runs, but only nine of those were earned as her fellow Dusters committed four errors.
Northwest senior Joley Langford got the nod to start the game.
Coach Jake Ritzdorf said he chose to go with Langford to spell Emily Stein.
“Joley is a great pitcher we trust what she can do, and I believe she showed that tonight,” he said.
Langford allowed two hits and two unearned runs in the first inning.
Duster leadoff hitter Ryan Melroy started the game by doubling to center field. Langford then walked the next hitter Cora Hastings before retiring the next two hitters on a pop-up and a strikeout.
That brought up first baseman Kaeley Klein, who smacked a screamer to Viking third baseman Megan Furstenau who bobbled it, allowing the runner to make it home safely.
Next, No. 6 hitter Jenessa Landkin followed that up with a two-out bullet down the third base line and into left field scoring both runners. These were the only two runs for the Dusters on the night.
Langford retired the next batter on an infield pop-up to get out of the inning.
“After Joley gave up the first two runs she closed the door and the defense played well behind her after that,” Ritzdorf said.
The bottom of the first, the Vikings strung together two runs on two hits, a single by Skylee Nelson and a bunt single by Lexi Walton, and a walk by Langford.
Walton, who bunted for a base hit again in the third inning, said this is something she has been practicing.
“I take a lot of reps on those, especially in practice before games,” she said. “I try to work real hard on them because it’s something that gets me on (base).”
Walton was 2 for 2 on the night.
Nelson was 2 for 3 driving in four of her team’s 12 runs. She also scored two of them.
Reba Mader, Shay Fila and Maddy Cushing also each had two hits.
Northwest really opened it up in the bottom of the second inning after a one-out walk to Kristi Williams, Cushing reached base on an error and the next three batters combined for four runs on three hits.
Fila and Makenzie Palu each had RBI singles while Nelson’s hit was a triple to left field on the first pitch she saw from Hein, scoring three runs to take the lead 6-2.
Northwest plated six more runs in the contest.
Holdrege got something going in the top of the fourth by getting two singles but couldn’t bring anybody around.
The game-ending RBI was by hit by pinch hitter Nicole Halsey with one on in the bottom of the fourth to seal the win for the Vikings on the run rule.
Ritzdorf said this win made for a sweet way to wrap up homecoming week for his girls.
“It’s been a long week with homecoming,” he said. “I don’t know if we had a little homecoming lag in the first inning, but bats got going there from the second (inning) on.”
Northwest is known as an aggressive team on the base paths and Thursday night’s game was no different as they swiped five bags.
Ritzdorf said that baserunning has been a major tool for the Vikings this season.
“You can’t overlook baserunning,” he said. “People focus on defense, pitching and hitting, and sometimes it is a fine art that’s lost.
“We did some good things tonight. We had a couple mistakes but it’s something we are always working on, always critiquing. We have some speed so it’s something we think is an advantage for us.”
Langford got the win pitching four innings, allowing only two runs on four hits, while fanning four.
Hein went 3.2 innings in the loss.
Northwest will take Friday off before traveling to Crete for an invitational Saturday.
Holdrege (2-17) 200 0—2 4 4
Northwest (15-5) 244 2—12 13 1
WP—Langford. 2B—NW, O’Neil. 3B—NW, Fila, Halsey, Nelson.
