Northwest got its offense going again.
One night after scoring only 28 points in a loss to No. 1 Crete, the Class B No. 2 Vikings doubled that and then some against No. 4 Seward Saturday.
Northwest was 20-for-43 from the floor in grabbing a 65-39 win over the Bluejays at Northwest High School.
Coach Russ Moerer said it took a while for the Vikings to get going but once they did, confidence rose.
“Once we saw the ball go through the net, which was caused by us making opportunities, the lid was off and we were back to normal,” he said. “We work hard on our shooting. We have good shooters. But good teams sometimes have bad nights and we had a bad night shooting the ball against Crete. I was glad that we were to shake off last night’s performance.”
A key moment happened by the end of the first half. With the score tied at 17-all, Whitney Brown hit a 3-pointer then had a steal and layup to give the Vikings a 22-17 lead at the half.
Then gave Northwest momentum, and the Vikings came out and made six of their first eight shots from the floor to make it 41-22 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
Brown led the offense with 28 points. She made two of her five 3-pointers during the second-half start. She also had seven rebounds, five of which were offensive, and four steals. Moerer said that moment by Brown sparked the Vikings going into the second half.
“That’s what great players do. They sense the moment and that’s what separates them from good players,” he said. “After that 3-pointer, she sensed an opportunity defensively for us and made a key play. Everyone followed her in the second half.”
The Vikings outscored Seward 43-22 in the second half. For the game, Northwest forced 14 turnovers and held the Bluejays to 11 of 45 shooting from the floor.
“We were solid defensively tonight and that is the basis of what we do,” Moerer said. “That lets us weather those times we are not shooting the ball as well and we give ourselves a chance if we can defend.”
Hannah Benedict led Seward with 15 points.
Bluejay coach Tom Tvrdy said he was hoping to keep the game tied at the half.
“We were still in the game at that time,” he said. “But Brown creates a lot for them, especially on the defensive end, like she did at the end of the first half. She even kept possessions alive for them, just like she did against us at the state tournament last year (a 58-51 Northwest win). That makes it tough, and we couldn’t get past the last two quarters.”
Lauren Hauser added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Adriana Esquivel and Shanae Suttles each added seven.
Northwest ends a tough stretch going 3-1 against teams in the top 10. The Vikings defeated No. 6 Waverly (57-40) and No. 3 Norris (51-46 OT) before the split with Crete and Seward. Moerer said he’s pleased with going 3-1 to start the season.
“If you would have told me in the preseason that we would start 3-1, I would take that,” he said. “It’s a very grueling stretch. Those four teams are super teams that are well prepared and very well coached with great athletes and great tradition. We had to play our best games out of the gate to start the season and it will help us later on.”
Northwest 65, Seward 39
SEWARD (1-2)
Lliteras 1-1 0-0 3, Peery 2-10 3-5 8, King 1-3 0-0 3, Schultz 0-2 0-0 0, Benedict 4-10 7-8 15, Snover 0-2 0-0 0, Oborny 2-4 1-2 5, Kenke 1-4 1-1 3, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Miller 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 11-45 14-18 39.
NORTHWEST (3-1)
Brown 7-14 9-10 28, Julesburg 0-1 0-0 0, Palu 0-1 0-0 0, Caspersen 3-7 2-4 8, Hauser 4-6 4-6 12, Suttles 2-6 3-3 7, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Esquivel 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 20-43 19-27 65.
Seward 6 11 13 9—39
Northwest 4 18 23 20—65
3-pointers — S: 3-19 (Lliteras 1-1, Perry 1-3, King 1-3, Benedict 0-3, Oborny 0-1, Kenke 0-2, Smith 0-3, Miller 0-3). NW: 6-16 (Brown 5-9, Adams 1-2, Suttles 0-2, Esquivel 0-1, Julesburg 0-1, Palu 0-1). Rebounds — S: 24 (Perry, Oborny 5). NW: 36 (Hauser 8). Turnovers — S: 14. NW: 10. Fouled out — None.
BOYS
Seward 46, Northwest 40
Northwest had a hard time finding the bottom of the net.
The Vikings were only 11 of 46 from the floor. That led to a 46-40 loss to Seward Saturday.
Northwest coach Chip Bahe said it wasn’t his team’s night offensively.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” he said. “We’ve had some nights where we have shot the ball well and that gave us life. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Seward didn’t do much better in going 13 of 34 but executed its offense better than the Vikings, especially since it was mostly a half-court game.
“We really tried to hit the sides and work the ball around and be patient,” Seward coach Mark Cidlik said. “We didn’t turn the ball over too much. We did a great job against their pressure and didn’t take quick shots.”
Bahe gave credit to Seward for executing its half-court offense.
“With the game turning into a half-court game, they executed their half-court offense so much better than we did,” Bahe said. “They had a better purpose with what they wanted to do more than we did. We never could get any big runs at all.”
Theo Hughes scored 13 points and 13 rebounds. He was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and had a key block on Parker Janky in the late stages to give the Bluejays the win.
“He had a great game for us and that was great to see,” Cidlik said. “He hasn’t played a lot during his freshman and sophomore years and didn’t play varsity last year but he kept at it.”
Sean Juengst led the Vikings with 13 points, while Janky chipped 10.
Bahe said the Vikings need to get better.
“We need to do a better job in practice and that’s on me,” Bahe said. “We’ve got to have better practices.”
Seward 46, Northwest 40
SEWARD (1-2)
Kinsley 2-4 2-2 6, Piskorski 1-2 0-0 3, Hughes 4-7 5-9 13, Tvrdy 3-7 1-2 10, Ruth 0-1 0-0, Schaefer 1-5 1-2 4, Sherman 0-3 0-0 0, Limback 1-1 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-2 4-6 4, Lenz 1-2 2-6 4. Totals 13-34 15-27 46
NORTHWEST (2-2)
Janky 3-9 3-6 10, Winton 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 1-6 0-0 3, Hayes 2-14 4-4 9, Brandt 1-7 0-0 3, Juengst 3-4 5-6 13, Kaminski 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-46 12-16 40
Seward 7 16 6 17—46
Northwest 5 14 7 14—40
3-pointers — S: 5-14 (Tvrdy 3-6, Piskorski 1-2, Schaefer 1-5, Sherman 0-1). NW: 4-18 (Janky 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Brandt 1-5, Hayes 1-9, Juengst 0-1). Rebounds — S: 33 (Hughes 13) NW: 23 (Brandt 7). Turnovers —S: 17, NW: 10. Fouled out — Winton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.