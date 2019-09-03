It was a tough night for the Grand Island Senior High Islanders softball team Tuesday as the Islanders lost both games of a doubleheader at Veteran’s Athletic Complex to Class A No. 4-rated Lincoln Southwest 14-0 and 15-1.
Coming into the game GISH Head Coach K.C. Hehnke said the Islanders (6-7) knew that the Silver Hawks (8-1) could swing the bats.
“They are one of the top hitting teams in the state. They are just solid one through nine,” Hehnke said.
And solid they were as they rained down the hits in both games including seven home runs total.
In game one GISH pitcher Alondra Martinez sat down the first three Silver Hawks she saw.
The second inning was a much different story as LSW found its groove and never let up plating five in the top of the inning against Martinez.
She was pulled in the third for reliever Andrea Palma, who didn’t have any more luck trying to get LSW out.
The Silver Hawks scored another six in that inning.
Sydney Cobler came in in the fourth and she too couldn’t figure out how to get outs and allowed three runs on three hits. The run rule was on and Southwest won 14-0.
The Islander bats did scrape together three hits and four walks in game one but never got the clutch hit they needed to start any kind of rally while leaving seven on base in the game.
Silver Hawk starter Kelsey Kobza got the win in the four-inning game striking out only one batter.
Game two was the same song and dance for LSW putting together a hitting barrage including 15 runs on 15 hits.
Right away LSW came out and scored four in the top of the first inning against Martinez who again got the nod from Hehnke to start the game.
Although Martinez got tagged for both losses on the night, Hehnke said overall he thought she really didn’t do bad.
“She did pretty good in the second game, keeping them at bay for a little bit,” he said.
After Stacy Wells led off the bottom of the first with a single, Brianne Lawver grounded out to the pitcher, then Rya Chavez flew out. That brought up Kamdyn Barrientos who singled off LSW starter Bailey Selvage to score Wells. Little did anyone know that would be the lone run of the night for GISH.
From there Selvage was in control only allowing one more hit and walking one in the 15-1 win.
Her teammates brought the lumber hitting four dingers including back-to-back jacks from Abbie Squier and Emma Hein in the fourth.
LSW hit the other two over the fence in the sixth inning.
Hehnke said there is a silver lining to this dark cloud — his team consistently put the ball in play. The Islanders only struck out three times the entire night. He said that is a major plus.
He mentioned his girls stayed upbeat through the storm.
“These girls were enthusiastic and it’s tough to compete against Southwest right now. They are beating everybody in Lincoln,” he said. “They are just that good. Our girls stayed positive.”
GISH did have some fundamental errors in the both games but Hehnke says that will happen with a strong hitting team like LSW.
“When you field that many balls against a team like this, you are going to make errors. We made some great defensive plays. There were some plays earlier we should have made.”
It doesn’t get any easier for GISH as it competes Friday and Saturday in the Millard North tournament taking on Bellevue West before facing Millard North.
“On the other side we either face Millard South, Elkhorn South or Pius, so we have our hands full,” Hehnke said.
Lincoln SW 056 3—14 12 0
Grand Island 000 0—0 3 1
WP—Kobza. LP—Martinez. 2B—LSW, Hain, Gunther. HR—LSW, Minark, Solano, Pieper.
Lincoln SW (8-1) 410 307—15 15 1
Grand Island (6-7) 100 000—1 3 1
WP—Selvage. LP—Martinez. 2B—LSW, Grabowski, Squier, Gunther. 3B—LSW, Pieper. HR—LSW, Hain 2, Squier, Solano.
