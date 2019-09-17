Lincoln North Star lived up to its billing, sweeping Grand Island Senior High 14-4 and 13-9 on Tuesday night at Veterans Athletic Complex.
The Class A No. 6-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Gators pounded out 27 runs on 29 hits, including eight for extra bases. North Star improved to 15-4 on the season and has scored 10 or more runs in 10 of its 19 games.
“This year, there’s no doubt that the hitters seem to have a definite advantage over the pitching and the strike zone seems to be a little bit tighter, but that’s OK,” Grand Island coach K.C. Hehnke said. “You just have to keep battling as a pitcher and get over it when you give up a few hits. You can’t let it bother you.”
Carly Dembowski, Halie Gibson and Kylie Shottenkirk had two hits and three RBIs apiece in the opener, which was halted after four innings due to a 10-run rule. Hanna Roth had two RBIs and Abby Krieser added two hits as North Star outhit the Islanders 11-6.
“It definitely gives our defense and pitchers confidence to know that we have the bats behind them when we aren’t necessarily getting the outs that we need to,” Gators coach Brittany Hansen said. “People say that hitting is contagious, but with this group of girls, it really is. Whether we have zero outs or two outs, once we get two or three hits in a row, I always feel like hits four, five and six are coming behind it.
“We’re a very emotional team, which can be good and bad in many different ways, but when it’s good, we feed off that.”
Kamdyn Barrientos was 2 for 3 with a double and Brianne Lawver was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Grand Island (8-14) in game one.
North Star looked like it was on track to repeat its first-game performance in the nightcap, building leads of 7-2 and 8-4 before Grand Island rallied. The Islanders scored four times in the bottom of the fifth, tying the score at 8-8 on a two-run homer, blasted to deep center field by Barrientos.
“I’m happy with how they came back because they could’ve laid an egg easily after that first game where I didn’t think we played with much enthusiasm,” Hehnke said. “I thought we did much better in the second game and we made some things happen to create some enthusiasm.”
Stacy Wells, Leslie Ramos and Lawver also had two hits apiece in the nightcap. Barrientos, a junior infielder, followed her two-hit performance in the opener by going 2 for 5 with a pair of homers and three RBIs in the second game.
“When Kamdyn is on, you can see the power that she has,” Hehnke said. “She has a great stroke to right field when sometimes she has the tendency to want to pull the ball a little too much. Tonight, Kamdyn was seeing the ball well and we need her to produce like that.”
However, the Islanders couldn’t keep North Star’s bats quiet for long. With two out and nobody on base, the Gators erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control.
Hehnke said the doubleheader was a learning experience for Grand Island’s relatively inexperienced pitching staff.
“We have to become a little bit more consistent in the circle and we have to become aggressive,” Hehnke said. “At times, we seem to get a little too complacent when we get a couple of outs. We’ve got to have a killer instinct to get out of the inning.
“We have the ability to pitch. We have shown it, but we have also lost concentration at times.”
Dembowski had three hits and three RBIs to pace North Star’s 18-hit attack in game two. Kyrah Haba Dailey also had three hits and Gibson drove in three runs for the Gators, who Grand Island is scheduled to face again on Friday in the Omaha Westside Invitational.
Despite North Star earning the sweep, Hehnke said he liked what he saw from the Islanders late in game two.
“North Star has to be one of the top five or six teams in the state and if you can play like we did during our comeback in the second game, we can get ourselves into the districts and play ourselves into the (state) tournament,” Hehnke said. “We just have to get a little better every day.”
Lincoln North Star 264 2—14 11 0
Grand Island 022 0—4 6 4
W—Roth. L—Martinez. 2B—LNS, Shottenkirk, Dailey, Gibson 2; GI, Barrientos. HR—LNS, Shottenkirk.
Lincoln North Star (15-4) 041 215 0—13 18 4
Grand Island (8-14) 002 241 x—9 11 4
W—Roth. L—Palma. 2B—LNS, Dembowski, Gibson; GI, Wells, Chavez, Myers. 3B—LNS, Sullivan. HR—GI, Barrientos 2.
