Despite battling undefeated Omaha Central to the wire, Grand Island Senior High coach Jeremiah Slough wasn’t claiming any moral victories on Saturday night.
LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. scored a game-high 25 points as the No. 4-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Eagles used a 13-4 scoring run early in the third quarter to create some breathing room and then held off the Islanders for a 67-58 road victory. Grand Island cut its deficit to 63-57 on an Isaac Traudt basket with 1:04 to play, but couldn’t get any closer.
“I told our guys in the locker room that we’ve been battle-tested for the first semester and now we have put ourselves in a position where it’s time to go,” Slough said. “There are no more moral victories. I appreciate how we have played and I appreciate the effort and we’re excited about where we’re headed.
“But right now, we’ve got to dial it in and make sure that the mistakes that we made tonight in that third quarter that cost us the game don’t cost us a future game down the road.”
The Islanders trailed 31-29 after a Them Koang free throw with 7:16 left in the third quarter before Omaha Central’s pressure defense ramped up. The Eagles forced five of their 16 turnovers in the third quarter and expanded a two-point lead to a 46-33 advantage on Fai Germany’s pull-up jumper with 4:11 to play in the quarter.
“We talked before the game about not allowing turnovers and mistakes to compound,” Slough said. “When Central went on that little stretch in the third quarter, we sunk our heads and felt sorry for ourselves for about 120 seconds and that’s all it takes against Omaha Central’s pressure to give up a big run.”
Coach Eric Behrens said the Eagles played their best defense during their 13-4 third-quarter run.
“That was the one time and again that our energy and our press was really good,” Behrens said. “We were able to force a couple of turnovers, made it tough to get it inbounds and once they got it inbounds, we got into some traps.
“We weren’t able to sustain it for whatever reason, so that’s something we’ve got to keep working on.”
Said Slough: “To our kids’ credit, they battled back and handled that adversity and put themselves back into the basketball game there in the fourth quarter.”
Wrightsell scored his team’s first nine points on the way to a 25-point performance, leading three players in double figures for Omaha Central (7-0). Deng Diew had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Max Polk added 12 points and three assists for the Eagles, who were 7 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Koang had 13 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Grand Island (3-3). Jayden Byabato had 12 points and three assists off the bench, while Traudt had 11 points and Blake Leiting scored 10 for the Islanders, who outrebounded the Eagles 29-19.
“Them had a monster first semester,” Slough said of his 6-foot-6 senior post player. “I’ve never been more proud of a kid and the maturity that you’ve shown over the last month and a half to know the progress that he’s made — not only as a basketball player, but as a human being.
“He has provided some leadership and maturity on this team to a level that I wasn’t entirely sure was possible for him.”
Grand Island’s offense, which shot 58.5% (24 of 41) from the floor, appears to have gotten a spark from Byabato. The explosive 6-2 senior point-guard sat out the first four games of the season due to an internal disciplinary matter before returning to action Friday in a 47-45 road win at Lincoln East.
“Jaden brings a different dynamic for us,” Slough said. “He has the ability to break the defense down and it puts us in a better spot to be successful at every other position.”
Baskets by Koang and Traudt pulled the Islanders to within 57-52 with 3:45 to play. After the Eagles pulled ahead 61-52, Grand Island trimmed its deficit to 61-55 on a deep 3-pointer by Byabato with 2:02 to play.
“Grand Island has a good team, they run some good stuff and their big kid, Koang — obviously — is a load inside,” Behrens said. “They have some guys who can make shots and I think they’re gonna win lot of games going forward.”
The Islanders head into the Christmas break at the .500 mark with all three of their losses coming against preseason top-10 opponents. Grand Island previously lost to No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (75-50) and No. 3 Omaha South (67-45) before falling to No. 4 Omaha Central.
“We went toe to toe with probably what is going to be the No. 1 team in the state — with Millard North getting beat Friday night — and I thought we took their best punch and responded,” Slough said. “They made tough shots, but we hung with them.”
Omaha Central 67, Grand Island 58
OMAHA CENTRAL (7-0)
Tethloach Tut 0-2 1-2 1, LaTrell Wrightsell Jr. 9-19 5-5 25, Max Polk 5-11 0-0 12, Fai Germany 2-6 3-4 7, Deng Diew 7-11 0-0 14, Jayden Dawson 1-3 0-0 3, Abraham Hoskins III 1-3 0-0 2, P.J. Davis 1-4 00- 3, Scott Warner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 8-11 67.
GRAND ISLAND (3-3)
Jay Gustafson 1-1 0-0 3, Blake Leiting 5-7 0-0 10, Caleb Francl 3-5 3-5 9, Isaac Traudt 5-11 1-2 11, Them Koang 5-10 3-4 13, Jayden Byabato 5-7 0-0 12, Broc Douglass 0-0 0-0 0, Augustin Atikpohou 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Klemme 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-41 7-11 58.
Omaha Central 19 12 22 14—67
Grand Island 15 13 13 17—58
3-point goals—OC 7-15 (Wrightsell 2-4, Polk 2-3, Germany 1-1, Diew 0-2, Dawson 1-2, Hoskins 1-3), GI 3-10 (Gustafson 1-1, Francl 0-1, Traudt 0-5, Byabato 2-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—OC 19 Wrightsell 4, Germany 4), GI 29 (Koang 17). Assists—OC 10 (Polk 3), GI 10 (Byabato 3). Turnovers—OC 3, GI 17. Total fouls—OC 12, GI 17. Technicals—None. A—NA.
GIRLS
Omaha Central 67, Grand Island 36
Omaha Central’s red-hot start and an overwhelming height advantage were too much for Grand Island Senior High to overcome Saturday night in a 67-36 home-court loss.
The Eagles (3-3) made 11 of 16 shots from the field on their way to taking a 27-7 lead after the opening quarter. Omaha Central’s starting post players — Ital Lopuyo at 6-5 and Nyanuar Pal at 6-3 — made scoring inside difficult for the Islanders, who shot 24% (12 of 50) from the floor.
“Omaha Central’s size was a definite advantage for them,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “When they are six to eight inches taller than our tallest player and got a big early lead on us, that makes it a tough mountain to climb.”
Aaniya Webb scored a game-high 18 points to lead Omaha Central, which shot 50% (27 of 54). Lopuyo added 14 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots, while Pal had 11 points and seven boards.
Grand Island (1-5) finished strong with a 16-point fourth quarter. Ella McDonald hit 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range to score a team-high 15 points, while Abbi Maciejewski was 2 of 3 on treys and finished with 10 points for the Islanders.
“We just have to keep stringing those spurts together and not let there be so much of a gap between them,” Hirchert said. “From time to time, we have shown some good things and you know that it’s there. We just have to get the kids to see it and hopefully with more time and experience, they’ll get there.”
Omaha Central 67, Grand Island 36
OMAHA CENTRAL (3-3)
Claire Williams 3-6 0-1 7, Nyawargak Gatkek 2-3 1-2 5, Ital Lopuyo 7-10 0-3 14, Aaniya Webb 6-13 1-2 18, Nyanuar Pal 5-7 1-5 11, Jalyn Ignowski 0-3 0-0 0, ShyAnne Mayhue 0-4 1-5 1, Alahna Davis 2-3 1-3 6, A’naya Jones 2-3 1-3 6, TaShiya McClinton 1-2 1-2 3, Calista Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 6-23 67.
GRAND ISLAND (1-5)
Ella McDonald 5-12 1-2 15, Abbi Maciejewski 3-6 2-2 10, Claire Kelly 3-12 0-0 7, Tori Hale 0-6 2-4 2, Kamdyn Barrientos 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Zuelow 0-9 0-2 0, Mackenzie Hill 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 12-50 5-10 36.
Omaha Central 27 13 16 11—67
Grand Island 9 5 6 16—36
3-point goals—OC 7-18 (Williams 1-3, Gatkek 0-1, Webb 5-9, Ignowski 0-1, Davis 1-2, Jones 0-2), GI 7-23 (McDonald 4-8, Maciejewski 2-3, Kelly 1-4, Hale 0-4, Barrientos 0-1, Zuelow 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—OC 44 (Lopuyo 8), GI 31 (Barrientos 6). Assists—OC 13 (Williams 4), GI 8 (Kelly 3). Turnovers—OC 12, GI 18. Total fouls—OC 11, GI 21. Technicals—Ignowski. A—NA.
