A thin bench took its toll on the Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team during last year’s 8-15 season.
With the starters often playing nearly every single minute of contests, the Red Hornets would wear down as games and the season went on.
First-year head coach Phil Bader thinks that a major improvement in depth should be a big plus for Heartland Lutheran as it tips off its 2019-20 campaign.
“I watched last year as a parent, and in so many games we were right there at halftime,” he said. “The third quarter would start well, but by the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter the kids were out of gas.
“The starting five last year averaged probably 28 to 30 minutes a game. That’s hard to sustain. It takes away what you can do on defense like a little run-and-jump or a trap. You can’t do that when you are exhausted.”
Bader hopes the roster this year will be able to prevent those types of issues.
“I think we are a little deeper than they have been in the past two to four years,” he said. “I think we can go eight deep.”
Leading the way will be three of those very experienced starters who return. Justus Bader, Phil’s son, is a 6-foot-4 senior shooting guard/small forward.
Christian Wiegert (5-9 junior guard) and Josh Rathjen (6-3 junior center) will also be back in the lineup.
“We have a little size, which is nice,” Phil Bader said. “Justus is 6-4 and Josh is 6-3.”
The Red Hornets won’t quite be at full strength as they get the season underway Thursday at Spalding Academy.
“(Junior) Quinston Larsen is still out with the broken hand he suffered in the (football) playoffs,” Phil Bader said. “Once he’s healthy, he’ll give us another guy who sees the floor well.”
With the bad weather and Thanksgiving break disrupting practices last week, the coach was glad to get the rescheduled jamboree game in against Lawrence-Nelson on Monday evening.
“That gave everybody some game experience,” Phil Bader said. “It is nice to get that without it affecting your record. We wanted to get all 13 kids who suited up in.
“It was probably a little different that the boys weren’t nervous with their game experience but their coach was.”
Phil Bader, who is coaching at the high school level for the first time, said he’s optimistic about the season, but the Red Hornets know there will be challenges.
“We’ve got the potential to be pretty competitive,” he said. “But most of the teams that we play, especially from our (Goldenrod) conference, will be tough. There are a lot of good teams in our conference.
“You always start with Humphrey St Francis and Riverside. Central Valley will be tough. Fullerton will be tough.”
