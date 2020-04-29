LINCOLN — The Shrine Bowl is still on. The Nebraska Coaches Association all-star games are off.
The Shrine Bowl has been rescheduled to July 11 in Kearney. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shrine Bowl officials had scrubbed the original June 6 date for the 62nd annual football game.
“These new dates provide health authorities and all involved in the coordination of the annual game the maximum time to deal with the evolving landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald wrote to players’ parents in an email on Wednesday.
MacDonald wrote that the game’s executive board met Tuesday with Kearney and UNK officials. The game is played at the UNK’s Cope Stadium.
The NCA all-star games in basketball, volleyball and softball were to have been July 20-22 in Lincoln as part of the association’s annual clinic that also was hosting the National High School Athletic Coaches Association convention. On Sunday, the NCA board voted unanimously in a video conference to cancel the week’s activities.
NCA Executive Director Darin Boysen said the association has gotten pushback about the all-star games and expects more with the Shrine announcement.
“There are some who understand and don’t like it, but we are there too,” Boysen said. “There’s no guarantee that we could even have the games. We can’t say what the health mandates in July will be.”
He said the all-star games have different operating circumstances than the Shrine Bowl and hopes the football game can go on as scheduled in an ever-changing environment.
Boysen said the NCA consulted leading health authorities from Lincoln hospitals. One said it would be irresponsible to put large gatherings together in one week. There would have been three banquets, two for the national association, that would have ranged from 400 to 600 guests. The clinic, with the convention, was expected to draw 3,000 attendees to Lincoln North Star.
He said North Star was to hold the Lincoln Public Schools summer classes that would have ended the Friday before the NCA’s week, but the school district recently decided to switch to on-line learning for the summer.
“We have responsibility to the schools we’re working directly through. If we push something and put the fall in jeopardy, we’re not comfortable doing that,” Boysen said. “This is an excruciating decision. This is a huge economic impact for us. I’ve come to peace with it from the consultation with the medical field. It would not be the right thing to do.”
While the national convention will return to Lincoln in 2021, there won’t be another chance for the high school seniors to have their all-star games.
“My heart goes out to the 2020 class,” Boysen said. “It’s endured and sacrificed a lot, but there’s a bigger picture than this.”
