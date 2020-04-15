LINCOLN — Add the Nebraska Shrine Bowl to the increasing number of the state’s summer sporting events affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Shrine Bowl all-star game, held annually since 1959, has postponed its June 6 date. It set a deadline of July 31 for the game in Kearney to be played.
On the cancellation list are the state and regional Junior Olympic track and field championships that were to have been at Burke Stadium and the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association’s all-star duals in Grand Island.
But the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star series for basketball, volleyball and softball remain set for July 20-22 in Lincoln. Hastings was notified Wednesday that it will keep American Legion Baseball’s Mid-South Regional in 2021 after the Legion canceled this year’s regional and national tournaments.
The Shrine Bowl’s executive director, Dave McDonald, emailed players’ parents on Wednesday notifying them of the results of a Tuesday conference call with the game’s executive board. Safeguarding the health of all involved, he wrote, was the group’s conclusion for the postponement.
“We will announce a revised date for the game after the new schedule for the week’s activities leading up to the game has been adjusted and we renew our preparations for a dynamic event that will bring Nebraskans from across the state together again,’” McDonald wrote. “Possible dates for the game include July 11 or July 18.”
Parents are to complete a preference survey in the next 10 days.
Besides the game, the Shrine Bowl assembles an all-star marching band and holds a game-day parade in downtown Kearney.
The national Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida, set for July 27-Aug. 2 were canceled last week. The University of North Florida, the meet host, has closed its campus through July 30. Burke was to have hosted the state meet June 27-30 and the regional meet July 9-12.
“Even without the Junior Olympic meets, (Nebraska Association clubs) are free to conduct practices and host meets as soon as facilities become available and restrictions created by the coronavirus pandemic are lifted,’’ said Scot Rainbolt, president of the Nebraska USATF, on its website.
The state’s all-star wrestling dual was to have been June 13 at Grand Island. The wrestling coaches association’s hall of fame banquet scheduled for the previous night has been postponed. Association President Norm Manstedt of Clarks said the hope is to reschedule that banquet in the fall. The group’s yearly honorees will be mailed their awards.
With their activities a month later than football, wrestling or track, the Nebraska Coaches Association can wait longer on what to do with its all-star games held in conjunction with the annual coaches clinic at Lincoln North Star.
The NCA also is host for the next two years for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national convention and hall of fame banquet that normally would bring an additional 1,000 people to Lincoln.
Darin Boysen, the NCA’S executive director, said his board will meet by video conferencing later this month for a re-evaluation.
