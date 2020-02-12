As the temperatures dropped across the state on Wednesday, at least high school football fans had good reasons to think about better — and warmer — times ahead.
The Nebraska School Activities Association released the statewide schedules for the 2020 and ‘21 seasons. Teams will face the same opponents each year, once at home and once away.
Notes from area teams’ schedules:
% Grand Island Senior High will keep its annual season-opening rivalry game with Kearney for the next two seasons with the Islanders hosting this year. Only Omaha Bryan also remains on the schedule
Newcomers are Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Fremont, Omaha Westside, Omaha Benson, Millard North and Norfolk.
% Northwest has over half of its opponents remaining the same — Gering, Scottsbluff, Seward, York, Aurora and Hastings. New faces are Bennington, Alliance and Waverly, all of whom come to Viking Field in 2020.
% Grand Island Central Catholic will get plenty of bus time in early next year by going on the road for four of its first five games against Sutton, Archbishop Bergan, North Platte St. Patrick’s and Gibbon.
% Heartland Lutheran opens up next season at Elba before hosting Santee, then gets a Week 3 bye. Last year’s six-man runner-up, McCool Junction, comes to town in Week 5.
% After two years in Class C-1 — including a state championship-winning season — Aurora returns to Class B by opening at home against....Class A North Platte.
% St. Paul, a C-2 semifinalist last season, returns to Class C-1 and opens up by hosting last year’s runner-up in that class, perennial power Pierce.
% The new Wood River-Shelton co-op will debut at home against Kearney Catholic.
% Now Class C-2, Ord hosts Gordon-Rushville before heading to Central City and Norfolk Catholic the next two weeks.
% Cross County is one of the few teams that wasn’t given a full schedule and is currently slated to have a bye in Week 5 each of the next two seasons.
% In a state first, two schools that co-oped and won a state title will face each other the next season. Osceola and High Plains will close out the regular seasons against each other the next two years.
% Complete schedules are available at nsaahome.org/football.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.