AURORA — In a subdistrict that featured four of the top 10 teams in Class D-2, No. 6 Nebraska Christian and No. 8 Giltner could not pull off upsets.
No. 1 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley and No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson took care of business to set up a matchup in the final Tuesday night.
Nebraska Christian was swept by second-seed BDS 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, while Giltner fell to top-seeded Lawrence-Nelson 25-11, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15 Monday at Aurora Middle School.
However, both teams are waiting to see if they will be alive to play in district matches on Saturday for a chance to go to the state tournament. Nebraska Christian was sitting in seventh in the wild card points standings, while Giltner was sitting at ninth entering Monday morning.
For Nebraska Christian, BDS got off to strong starts in both of the first two sets. It led 20-9 in the first and 22-8 in the second before holding off Nebraska Christian.
Nebraska Christian coach Amy Schreiber said the slow starts hurt the Eagles.
“We just weren’t taking care of things on our side of the net,” she said. “They found the holes that we created for them. I’m proud of the girls for fighting back in both sets but we can’t dig ourselves that big of a hole.”
Nebraska Christian got off to a better start in the third set to lead 18-12. But BDS went on a 10-2 run to take a 22-20 lead. An error and a Grace Langemeier kill tied the match at 22-all. After the two teams exchanged points, BDS took the match on a Nebraska Christian error and a Mariah Sliva kill.
Langemeier led Nebraska Christian with 14 kills, while Molly Griess added six.
BDS, the defending Class D-2 state champion, got 14 kills from Macy Kamler, along with 13 kills and 13 assists from Regan Alfs.
Schreiber said Nebraska Christian had its chances to extend the match but felt BDS made the plays when it had to.
“It was encouraging for our girls to play like we did in the third but BDS just finished well,” she said.
Now Nebraska Christian waits to see what happens in the other subdistricts to see if it has a match on Saturday.
“The way it looks, we should be playing on Saturday,” Schreiber said said. “I feel bad for our seniors though because I wanted to win out so we didn’t have to worry about the wild card to extend our season. But we’ll just wait and see.”
In the final match of the day, Giltner fell behind early and never recovered in the first set as Lawrence-Nelson easily took it.
The Hornets responded in the second as Cassidy Tompkin recorded four blocks to get them out to a 16-9 lead.
But as the match wore on, Lawrence-Nelson picked up its serving, its defense and its hitting to take the next two sets. The Raiders had five of their nine ace serves and 27 of their 45 kills after the second set. Taylor Harrington led Lawrence-Nelson with 17 kills and 19 assists, while Karigan Drudik chipped in 11.
“They just bring a lot at you, whether it’s from the service line or attacking,” Giltner coach Jeanie Good said. “They have a lot of weapons and they play great scrappy defense.
“I thought we controlled the ball better in the second set and that allowed us to get some good attack downs and they made some errors. We just needed to keep that going and we weren’t able to.”
Tompkins led the Hornets with nine kills and six blocks, while Sydney Janzen added six. Hannah Preissler dished out 19 assists.
Giltner advanced to the matchup with Lawrence-Nelson with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-11 win over Hampton. Tompkin led the way with nine kills, three ace serves and three blocks. Preissler dished out 20 assists. Lydia Dose led the Hawks with 10 kills in the loss.
Just like Nebraska Christian, Giltner waits to see if its season continues on Saturday.
“We’ll see who falls where in what spots. I think we got a great chance to go into substate, we just got to wait and see what happens everywhere else,” Good said.
BDS and Lawrence-Nelson will play each other in the final at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hampton (10-20) 11 19 11
Giltner 25 25 25
HAMPTON (Kills-aces-blocks) – Rorie Loveland 2-2-0, Abbey Arndt 0-0-0, Makenna Clinch 1-0-0, Lydia Dose 10-1-0, Zaya Stuart 0-2-0, Lillian Dose 0-1-0, Kyle Mersch 0-0-1, Kelsey Mersch 1-0-0, Alexandra Wolinski 0-0-0, Emma Hansen 1-0-0. Totals 15-6-1.
GILTNER (Kills-aces-blocks) – Sydney Janzen 6-1-0, Christina Eastman 0-3-0, Lacey Hoffman 0-0-0, Hannah Preissler 3-0-0, Amanda Whisenand 4-2-0, Kaley Ballard 3-1-0, Cassidy Tompkin 9-3-3, Sydni Watson 0-2-0, Payton Hunnicutt 3-0-2. Totals 28-12-5.
SET ASSISTS – H: Ky. Mersch 11, Wolinski 4. G: Preissler 20, Janzen 1.
BDS (26-3) 25 25 25
Nebraska Christian (22-6) 21 20 23
BDS (Kills-aces-blocks) — Mariah Sliva 9-0-2, Taylor Sliva 1-0-0, Jennifer Holtzen 0-0-0, Taryn Fiala 0-2-0, Macy Kamler 14-1-2, Jordan Bolte 5-1-1, Malory Dickson 0-0-1, Kaylee Noel 1-0-0, Regan Alfs 13-0-1. Totals 43-4-7.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (Kills-aces-blocks)— Kendyl Jividen 0-1-0, Elizabeth Powers 0-0-0, Grace Langemeier 14-1-2, Sidney McHargue 0-1-0, Reghan Flynn 3-0-1, Molly Griess 6-1-4, Shelby McHargue 0-2-0. Totals 23-6-7.
SET ASSISTS – BDS: Bolte 19, Alfs 13. NC: Si. McHargue 14, Sh. McHargue 5,
Giltner (20-10) 11 25 18 15
Lawrence-Nelson (26-4) 25 15 25 25
GILTNER (Kills-aces-blocks) – Sydney Janzen 6-0-0, Christian Eastman 0-0-0, Lacey Hoffman 0-0-0, Hannah Preissler 3-1-1, Amanda Whisenand 2-0-0, Kaley Ballard 1-0-0, Cassidy Tompkin 9-1-6, Sydni Watson 0-0-0, Payton Hunnicutt 2-0-2. Totals 23-2-9.
LAWRENCE-NELSON (Kills-aces-blocks) -— Emma Emply 1-0-0, Elsa Jorgensen 0-5-0, Taylor Harrington 17-1-0, Karigan Drudik 11-1-1, Annie McCartney 7-2-0, Allison Miller 0-0-0, Emily Miller 4-0-3, Hallie Epley 5-0-0. Totals 45-10-4.
SET ASSISTS — G: Preissler 19, Ballard 1. LN: Harrington 19, McCartney 12, E. Epley 4, H. Epley 1.
