With three returning starters, the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team features a strong nucleus as it attempts to end its season at the state tournament for the third straight year — albeit in a different class.
Three-year starter Russ Martinez (6-foot junior) returns and is rejoined in the lineup by forward Koby Bales (6-2 junior) and guard Isaac Herbek (6-3 sophomore).
“It’s a big help returning three starters from a team that has played in the state tournament two years in a row,” coach Tino Martinez said. “But we did lose some big pieces.”
Those pieces include Jack Goering, who averaged 15.6 points per game, and post Jacob Herbek.
“We have to figure some roles out,” Tino Martinez said.
But the starters have also worked to improve their games, and that should really help on the offensive end.
“Koby Bales has added an outside shot to his offensive capabilities,” Tino Martinez said. “Russ Martinez worked on his scoring in other ways than from beyond the 3-point line. Isaac Herbek is embracing the point guard position.”
Those who will help fill the open starting spots and main roles off the bench are Dei Jengmer (a 6-9 junior center who is coming off a knee injury), Marcus Lowry (6-2 sophomore guard), Brayden Wenzl (5-10 junior guard) and Tanner Turek (5-10 junior guard).
“The ability to shoot the basketball will be a strength of ours,” Tino Martinez said. “We have a number of guys who can shoot from the perimeter and two or three guys who can play with their backs to the basket and score points in the paint. Our shot charts should be pretty balanced with shots from inside and outside on any given night.”
Defense — always a point of emphasis for the Crusaders — will need to come along for the team to accomplish its goals.
“As our season progresses, we have to show steady improvement defensively and commit to being a good defensive team,” Tino Martinez said.
The regular season is full of challenges with the usual mix of Centennial Conference opponents. But Central Catholic doesn’t shy away from challenges, and it added a pair of Class A opponents this season — North Platte on Dec. 14 and Grand Island Senior High in the Heartland Hoops Classic on Feb. 15.
“We always want to play really good teams,” Tino Martinez said. “That prepares us for the postseason. We like to face those challenges. The style of play will be a little different than we’re used to.
“In the summer, you play schools of different sizes, so these types of games aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. We’re used to seeing each other. But the biggest benefit is that we will be challenged. Whether we win or lose, it doesn’t matter.”
The difference in class size is larger than it would have been a year ago. For the first time since 2008, Central Catholic is moving down from Class C-1 to C-2.
“I don’t have a lot of knowledge about the teams in our subdistrict or the teams we might bump into if we are fortunate enough to play past subdistricts,” Tino Martinez said. “We don’t play a lot of C-2 teams (only Doniphan-Trumbull and Hastings St. Cecilia). We’ll have to do a good job of staying in tune of what the C-2 landscape is looking like, so this season will be a little different from that aspect.
“But when it comes down to the competition level, I think it will be very similar to C-1. There are very good teams and very good coaches.”
