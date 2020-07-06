Legion_Baseball_Logo

U-Save Pharmacy takes two from Kearney

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy seniors returned to Kearney to play Jersey’s in a doubleheader for the second time in six days on Monday, and this time they came away with a sweep.

U-Save won the opener 12-3 in five innings and took the nightcap 15-7 in six.

In the first game, U-Save Pharmacy broke things open with nine runs in the fourth inning. Austin Asche finished 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Aidan Keyes picked up the complete-game win, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

U-Save Pharmacy opened the second game with four runs in the top of the first inning. Braedon Aguilar went 2 for 3 with four runs while Keyes was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Winning pitcher Caden Jerecke allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

U-Save 003 90—12 7 1

Kearney 100 20—3 4 2

WP—Keyes. LP—Krause. 2B—U-Save, Asche. 3B—K, Becker.

U-Save 423 105—15 9 3

Kearney 102 112—7 9 7

WP—Jerecke. LP—Burkey. 2B—U-Save, Hernandez. 2B—K, Becker 2, Schnacker.

Columbus sweeps Dinsdale Automotive

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Dinsdale Automotive juniors found runs difficult to come by Monday night as Columbus United Federal Credit Union posted a doubleheader sweep by scores of 9-1 and 4-0 at Pawnee Park.

Columbus pounded out 10 hits, including three for extra bases, on the way to winning the opener via an eight-run rule in five innings. Jack Kenna’s pinch-hit RBI single that scored Hunter Jensen in the top of the fifth inning was the only run of the night for Dinsdale Automotive (3-10).

Ryan Eickoff tossed a four-hit shutout for Columbus in the nightcap. He struck out 13 and walked just one in the 99-pitch performance.

Jensen was 2 for 3 with a double to lead Grand Island’s offense. Bo Douglass pitched four strong innings in relief, allowing zero earned runs, while striking out four and walking three.

Dinsdale Automotive 000 01—1 4 4

Columbus 213 21—9 10 2

W—Rausch. L—Rath. 2B—Dinsdale Automotive, Thorne; Columbus, Faust, Zaucha, Jelinek.

Dinsdale Automotive (3-10) 000 000 0—0 4 3

Columbus 002 002 x—4 9 1

W—Eickoff. L—Thorne. 2B—Dinsdale Automotive, Jensen.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments