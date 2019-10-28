Class C-1, Subdistrict 8

Boone Central def. Central City

COLUMBUS — Boone Central advanced into the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 semifinals with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Central City.

The Bison finished with a record of 3-23. They were led by seven kills from Teagan Haynes. Jade Erickson had 10 digs and Grace McGinnis had 11 set assists.

St. Paul def. Boone Central

COLUMBUS — Josie Jakubowsi had seven kills and four blocks and Brooke Poppert also had seven kills to help No. 1 St. Paul sweep Boone Central 25-18, 25-14, 25-8.

Olivia Poppert had 22 set assists and Teegan Hansel had six blocs to help the Wildcats (31-0) advance to Tuesday’s subdistrict final agianst Columbus Lakeview

Class C-1, Subdistrict 10

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central

HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic outlasted Adams Central to win a 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 thriller in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 10 semifinals.

The Patriots were led in the loss by Jessica Babcock’s 22 kills, eight digs and five aces. Caitlyn Scott added 21 kills and seven digs. Chelsey Wiseman recorded 26 set assists while Elizabeth Anderson had 19.

Class C-2, Subdistrict 6

Cross County def. Centennial

WAHOO — Cross County topped Centennial 14=25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 to advance to Tuesday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 championship match.

Cortlyn Schaefer put down 13 kills to lead the Cougars (23-8). Erica Stratman recorded six blocks while Amanda Giannou had 23 set assists and five aces.

Schaefer and Katie Kopetzky both had a team-high 19 digs.

Class C-2, Subdistrict 10

Ravenna def. Wood River

ORD — Ravenna edged past Wood River 25-23, 25-22, 29-27 to win the teams’ season series 2-1 and move into the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 semifinals.

Jessica McKeon led the Bluejays with 10 kills. Ashlyn Fiddelke had 18 set assists and Brooklin Cox added 13.

Centura def. Burwell

ORD — Elayna Holcomb amassed 24 kills to lead Centura past Burwell 25-17, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15 in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 semifinals.

Sydney Davis and Taya Christensen each added nine kills for the Centurions (21-10). Jadyn Gentleman added 14 digs while Amber Baldwin had 40 set assists.

Class D-1, Subdistrict 6

Twin River def. High Plains

SHELBY — Twin River swept past High Plains 25-18, 25-19, 27-25 into Tuesday’s Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 final.

Marissa Morris had 17 kills to lead the Titans (9-20). Eva Fehringer added 22 set assists while Racheal Strain had 17 digs.

Class D-1, Subdistrict 7

Meridian def. Heartland

DEWITT — Heartland fell to Meridian 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12 in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 semifinals.

The Huskies were led by Rihana Wilhelm’s 12 kills and 18 assists. Allison Kroeker added 10. Gabrielle Siebert finished with 20 set assists.

Class D-1, Subdistrict 9

Kenesaw def. Alma

MINDEN — Kenesaw earned a berth into the Class D-1, Subdistrict 9 final after outlasting Alma 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18 Monday.

Stefanie Anderson powered the Blue Devils with 18 kills, while Cassidy Gallagher, Hope Nienhueser and Chloe Uden all added 11 kills. Kaylee Steef led the defense with 16 digs, whiel Gallagher added 15. Elisha Reiners dished out 30 assists, while Savannah Williams added 20.

Kenesaw takes on top-seeded Axtell in the final Tuesday.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments