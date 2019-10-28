Class C-1, Subdistrict 8
Boone Central def. Central City
COLUMBUS — Boone Central advanced into the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 semifinals with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Central City.
The Bison finished with a record of 3-23. They were led by seven kills from Teagan Haynes. Jade Erickson had 10 digs and Grace McGinnis had 11 set assists.
St. Paul def. Boone Central
COLUMBUS — Josie Jakubowsi had seven kills and four blocks and Brooke Poppert also had seven kills to help No. 1 St. Paul sweep Boone Central 25-18, 25-14, 25-8.
Olivia Poppert had 22 set assists and Teegan Hansel had six blocs to help the Wildcats (31-0) advance to Tuesday’s subdistrict final agianst Columbus Lakeview
Class C-1, Subdistrict 10
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central
HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic outlasted Adams Central to win a 19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13 thriller in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 10 semifinals.
The Patriots were led in the loss by Jessica Babcock’s 22 kills, eight digs and five aces. Caitlyn Scott added 21 kills and seven digs. Chelsey Wiseman recorded 26 set assists while Elizabeth Anderson had 19.
Class C-2, Subdistrict 6
Cross County def. Centennial
WAHOO — Cross County topped Centennial 14=25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 to advance to Tuesday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 championship match.
Cortlyn Schaefer put down 13 kills to lead the Cougars (23-8). Erica Stratman recorded six blocks while Amanda Giannou had 23 set assists and five aces.
Schaefer and Katie Kopetzky both had a team-high 19 digs.
Class C-2, Subdistrict 10
Ravenna def. Wood River
ORD — Ravenna edged past Wood River 25-23, 25-22, 29-27 to win the teams’ season series 2-1 and move into the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 semifinals.
Jessica McKeon led the Bluejays with 10 kills. Ashlyn Fiddelke had 18 set assists and Brooklin Cox added 13.
Centura def. Burwell
ORD — Elayna Holcomb amassed 24 kills to lead Centura past Burwell 25-17, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15 in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 semifinals.
Sydney Davis and Taya Christensen each added nine kills for the Centurions (21-10). Jadyn Gentleman added 14 digs while Amber Baldwin had 40 set assists.
Class D-1, Subdistrict 6
Twin River def. High Plains
SHELBY — Twin River swept past High Plains 25-18, 25-19, 27-25 into Tuesday’s Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 final.
Marissa Morris had 17 kills to lead the Titans (9-20). Eva Fehringer added 22 set assists while Racheal Strain had 17 digs.
Class D-1, Subdistrict 7
Meridian def. Heartland
DEWITT — Heartland fell to Meridian 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12 in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 semifinals.
The Huskies were led by Rihana Wilhelm’s 12 kills and 18 assists. Allison Kroeker added 10. Gabrielle Siebert finished with 20 set assists.
Class D-1, Subdistrict 9
Kenesaw def. Alma
MINDEN — Kenesaw earned a berth into the Class D-1, Subdistrict 9 final after outlasting Alma 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18 Monday.
Stefanie Anderson powered the Blue Devils with 18 kills, while Cassidy Gallagher, Hope Nienhueser and Chloe Uden all added 11 kills. Kaylee Steef led the defense with 16 digs, whiel Gallagher added 15. Elisha Reiners dished out 30 assists, while Savannah Williams added 20.
Kenesaw takes on top-seeded Axtell in the final Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.