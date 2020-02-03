GIRLS
Centura 50, Gibbon 28
CAIRO — Centura advanced to the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament quarterfinals after defeating Gibbon.
Katelyn Fanta and Morgan Simm each led the Centurions with 13 points.
Jade Bentley paced the Buffaloes with 11 points in the loss.
Centura advances to play top seed and Class C-1, No. 6 St. Paul at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Gibbon (4-16) 5 8 11 4—28
Centura (6-13) 10 12 17 11—50
GIBBON—Castaneda 3, Palmieri 5, Bentley 11, Onate 2, Rockefeller 5, Walker 2.
CENTURA—Simm 13, Perez 4, Fanta 13, Davis 10, Christsensen 2, Holcomb 8.
David City 37, Heartland 28
HENDERSON — David City outscored Heartland 7-0 in the final period in its victory during the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament Monday.
Odessa Ohrt led the Huskies with nine points, while Cassidy Siebert added eight in the loss.
David City (8-10) 12 2 16 7—37
Heartland (7-9) 6 7 15 0—25
DAVID CITY—Couch 3, Andel 9, Johnson 10, Behrens 5, Vanderberg 10.
HEARTLAND—Ohrt 9, Wetjen 8, Kroeker 3, Buller 6, Janzen 2.
BOYS
Ord 49, Wood River 32
ORD — Ord moved into the Lou-Platte Conference quarterfinals after defeating Wood River Monday.
Johnny DeRiso led the Eagles with 17 points, while Reese Davenport added 13.
Ty Swanson paced the Eagles with 11 point in the loss.
Wood River (6-12) 8 11 9 4—32
Ord (5-11) 12 15 9 13—49
WOOD RIVER—Stewart 6, Buettner 3, Swanson 11, Graves 2, Luehr 2, Zessin 4, Seier 4.
ORD— Warner 2, Davenport 13, Smith 4, DeRiso 17, Hinrichs 3, Smith 2, Ries 8.
