Red Hornets fall to Fullerton in Goldenrod Tourney
PALMER — Heartland Lutheran fell to Fullerton in the Goldenrod Tournament Monday.
Hanna Plumbtree scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Warriors past the Red Hornets 58-30.
HL coach Brad Bills said the Red Hornets did make Plumbtree work to get her points but Fullerton used a 23-9 third quarter to put the game away.
“We made Hanna earned her points but what hurt us was their transition game in the third quarter,” Bills said. “But they have a nice team.”
Carli Maier led Heartland Lutheran with 14 points.
Fullerton takes on Palmer Thursday in St. Paul.
Heartland Lutheran will be at Red Cloud Jan. 28.
Heartland Lutheran (4-11) 7 2 9 12—30
Fullerton (9-3) 10 15 23 10—58
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Vanbibber 8, Maier 14, Zahnedner 2, Sadder 6.
FULLERTON — Gonsior 17, J. Plumbtree 8, Herman 8, Kramer 7, H. Plumbtree 18.
Palmer 34, Central Valley 28
PALMER — Palmer moved into the Goldenrod Conference Tournament semifinals after a win over Central Valley.
Gracie Hillmer led the Tigers with 14 point, while Elliana Donahey added eight.
Vanessa Wood led the Cougars with eight points in the loss.
Central Valley (4-12) 8 7 6 7—28
Palmer (11-2) 7 10 10 7—34
CENTRAL VALLEY — Engel 5, Poss 7, Wood 8, Wadas 4, Young 4.
PALMER — Menke 2, A. Kunze 4, Hillmer 14, Ortiz 6, Donahey 8.
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Kenesaw 26
KENESAW — Kenesaw fell to Class D-2, No. 4 Lawrence-Nelson Monday.
Savannah Williams led the Blue Devils with seven points.
Lawrence-Nelson (13-0) 10 9 27 4—50
Kenesaw (4-10) 4 9 7 6—26
LAWRENCE-NELSON—NA.
KENESAW—Legg 2, Williams 7, Steer 5, Wagoner 3, Nienhueser 4, Sanchez 2, Uden 3.
BOYS
Lawrence-Nelson 39, Kenesaw 38
KENESAW — Eli Jensen scored 12 points during Kenesaw’s loss to Lawrence-Nelson.
Lawrence-Nelson 7 8 9 15—39
Kenesaw 5 13 8 12—38
LAWRENCE-NELSON—NA
KENESAW—Kelley 5, Goldenstein 11, Peterson 9, Olson 1, Jensen 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.