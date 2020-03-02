Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Bridgeport 36

MAXWELL — A strong third quarter helped Doniphan-Trumbull take the Class C2, District 7 title.

The Cardinals outscored Bridgeport 10-3 to gain control during a 48-36 victory.

Keithan Stafford paced Doniphan-Trumbull with 12 points, while Cade Sterner and Riley Carpenter each added 10.

The win puts the Cardinals (20-5)into the state tournament for the first time since finishing third in 2014.

Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5) 8 12 10 18—48

Bridgeport (21-5) 9 10 3 14—36

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 6, Sterner 10, Shafer 2, Hendricks 4, Stock 4, Carpenter 10, Stafford 12.

BRIDGEPORT—Swires 11, Faessler 9, Stull 2, Newkirk 2, Walleson 2, Garza 5, Nicholas 5.

Hump. St. Francis 64, Giltner 18

STROMSBURG — Giltner saw its season come to an end after falling to Class D-2, No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis in the D2-1 district final.

The Flyers jumped out to a 38-5 halftime lead and the Hornets never recovered.

Giltner ends its season at 6-17. No other information was provided.

Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) 10 28 16 10 —64

Giltner (6-17) 1 4 7 6—18

HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—NA.

GILTNER—NA.

