Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Bridgeport 36
MAXWELL — A strong third quarter helped Doniphan-Trumbull take the Class C2, District 7 title.
The Cardinals outscored Bridgeport 10-3 to gain control during a 48-36 victory.
Keithan Stafford paced Doniphan-Trumbull with 12 points, while Cade Sterner and Riley Carpenter each added 10.
The win puts the Cardinals (20-5)into the state tournament for the first time since finishing third in 2014.
Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5) 8 12 10 18—48
Bridgeport (21-5) 9 10 3 14—36
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Sadd 6, Sterner 10, Shafer 2, Hendricks 4, Stock 4, Carpenter 10, Stafford 12.
BRIDGEPORT—Swires 11, Faessler 9, Stull 2, Newkirk 2, Walleson 2, Garza 5, Nicholas 5.
Hump. St. Francis 64, Giltner 18
STROMSBURG — Giltner saw its season come to an end after falling to Class D-2, No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis in the D2-1 district final.
The Flyers jumped out to a 38-5 halftime lead and the Hornets never recovered.
Giltner ends its season at 6-17. No other information was provided.
Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) 10 28 16 10 —64
Giltner (6-17) 1 4 7 6—18
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS—NA.
GILTNER—NA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.