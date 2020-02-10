GIRLS

Cross County 45, David City 43

DAVID CITY — Cross County improved to 18-4 on the season after holding off David City.

Erica Stratman led the Cougars with 14 points, while Cortlyn Schaefer added 10.

Cross County (18-4) 16 5 15 9—45

David City (8-12) 15 6 8 14—43

CROSS COUNTY—Mentink 2, Giannou 6, Schaefer 10, Noble 3, Anderson 3, Stratman 14, Sandell 7.

DAVID CITY—Blum 4, Eickmeier 4, Andel 6, Johnson 16, Behrns 5, Hein 2, Vandeberg 6.

BOYS

Cross County 56, David City 36

DAVID CITY — Cory Hollinger had a game-high 24 points to lead Cross County past David City.

Austin Vanhorn chipped in 10 points for the Cougars.

Cross County (15-6) 15 13 19 9—56

David City (2-16) 8 7 13 8—36

CROSS COUNTY—Lundstorm 4, Seim 7, Hild 2, Holligner 24, Noyd 6, Harrington-Newton 2, Vanhorn 10.

DAVID CITY—NA.

Pleasanton 68, Shelton 57

PLEASANTON —Pleasanton outscored Shelton 17-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away to the win.

Marcus Lauber led the Bulldogs with 19 points in the loss.

Shelton (14-6) 13 20 15 9—57

Pleasanton (17-3) 14 18 19 17—68

SHELTON—Wiehn 6, Q. Cheney 9, Bombeck 10, Lauber 19, Lehn 8, Sutton 5

PLEASANTON—Eckel 9, Dixen 9, Westland 13, Keaschell 10, B. Klein 14, Baillie 7, C. Klein 6.

Riverside 52, Nebraska Christian 40

CENTRAL CITY — Charlie Keehn paced Riverside with 15 points during its win over Nebraska Christian.

Michael Bernt chipped in 14 points for the Chargers.

Riverside (14-7) 12 11 13 16—52

Nebraska Christian (6-13) 7 8 12 13—40

RIVERSIDE—Bernt 14, Trey Carraher 7, Tren. Carraher 10, K. Carraher 6, Keehn 15.

CENTRAL CITY—NA.

