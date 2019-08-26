Grand Island Central Catholic coach Tim Dvorak breaks into a wide smile when asked about the newest assistant coach added to his staff for this season.
“I love Carl,” he said. “It’s hard not to. We do have a veteran staff, and he just adds another element to that. He’s very knowledgeable and experienced, obviously, but the way he sees the field, having him up in the box giving information is going to be extremely valuable to us this year.”
Carl is none other than Carl Tesmer, the longtime Hastings St. Cecilia coach who has returned to the school where he graduated and spent the first 15 years of his coaching career.
That career, by the way, includes the second highest win total in state history (349) and a total of three state championships (all at St. Cecilia) and four runner-up finishes.
“He’s coming home,” Dvorak said. “He’s an alum here at Central. He coached here at Central. He had three state runners-up and 100 wins. So it’s good to have him back at this school.”
Returning to Central Catholic is a theme for the coaching staff.
“It was pointed out to me the other day, and I don’t know how many other schools in the state can say this – we’ve got five alumni on our coaching staff right now,” said Dvorak, himself an alum who returned and is now in his third year leading the program. “That says a lot about the school, the program and the history that we have here.
“They’re all from different eras. It’s fun not just having Carl here but having our entire staff involved and having been involved in the school as long as we have been.”
After departing St. Cecilia following the conclusion of last season, Tesmer said he would still be interested in coaching as an assistant somewhere close to home if there was the right fit.
It looks like he found it.
Here’s some other things to keep an eye on as the football season kicks off later this week:
- With Randy Huebert becoming an assistant coach for his son Troy at Central City, it will be quite the meeting of the minds between the coaching staffs when Grand Island Central Catholic hosts the Bison on Oct. 4.
While Tesmer won three state titles at St. Cecilia, Huebert led Aurora to back-to-back Class B championships in 2008-09.
- To find one of the most interesting openers, head to Adams Central on Friday night.
Defending Class C-1 state champion and preseason No. 1-rated Aurora will take on the No. 4 Patriots in a game that will say a lot about where each team stands entering the season.
Last year, the Huskies put their ability to pile up points in a hurry on display to take a 46-0 halftime lead en route to a 66-28 victory.
Baylor Scheierman had four touchdowns to his dangerous receiving corps to begin his march past records held by Scott Frost.
But Scheierman and those receivers have graduated, and this year Adams Central has the quarterback who is nearing marks held by Frost.
Evan Johnson enters his fourth season as a starter and is quarterbacking an experienced Patriots squad that has high expectations after finishing 8-3 with its losses coming to Aurora, runner-up Ord and semifinalist Wahoo.
How well has Aurora reloaded? Is Adams Central ready to take that next step to be a legit state title contender?
Look for some answers on Friday.
- How will Grand Island Senior High follow up on its run to the Class A state championship game?
The Islanders have turned the page. It’s a new season and it’s all eyes are forward.
Wins and losses aren’t the big focus for Grand Island. And that’s why the program has been such a consistent winner under coach Jeff Tomlin.
“I don’t encourage focusing on (game) outcomes too much,” Tomlin said. “There are too many things out of our control. So we’re just focusing on getting better every day and doing the right things in the weight room and the classroom and in the community. The little things lead to good big things later on.”
- It’s a turnover in the quarterback department across Grand Island.
The city’s three 11-man teams all graduated quarterbacks who put up big numbers – Grand Island Senior High’s Cole Evans, Northwest’s Carter Terry and Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jack Goering. They were also standout athletes who are going on to the college level to play baseball, football and basketball, respectively.
There are big shoes to fill at all three schools.
- St. Paul advanced to the Class C-2 quarterfinals before falling to runner-up Norfolk Catholic.
The Wildcats put together an impressive year despite being a young team that had a mix of sophomores in the starting lineup.
A talented crew returns, and the expectations are higher this year for a team ranked No. 5 in the preseason. Circle a regular-season rematch with preseason No. 3 Norfolk Catholic in St. Paul on the calendar for Sept. 13.
- When you appear in three state title games in four years, you can obviously reload.
Burwell has done just that in recent years, and it’s time for the Longhorns to do it again.
The Longhorns lost a lot of talent from last season’s Class D-1 runner-up team, but as a No. 4 preseason rating shows, the expectations remain for Burwell to be right in the mix once again when the playoffs role around.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.