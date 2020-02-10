Sports provide many life lessons.
Some of them, like overcoming adversity, can be difficult lessons.
But they can be among the most valuable.
Morgan Semm has learned more about overcoming adversity than most high school athletes.
Her love and talent for the sport of softball has been tested over the past three years.
“You learn to appreciate everything,” said Semm, a junior at Centura. “It’s tough to have to go through things after years of hard work, but you know not to take anything for granted.”
Semm has been a standout for Centura/Central Valley during the high school season (earning Class C all-state honors) and the Nebraska Gold club program.
She quickly made a name for herself and committed to Colorado State as a freshman.
“I was fortunate to get an offer when I was a freshman,” Semm said. “I wanted to commit early so I could build a relationship with the team that I would end up at.”
Then came the first little bit of adversity.
“The NCAA changed the rules so that schools couldn’t offer you that early,” she said.
That was the start of a tough road that would lead Semm to commit to Drake instead late last month.
The first major roadbump also came during her freshman year.
“In my freshman year of basketball, I tore my ACL and I was out all summer,” Semm said.
That wasn’t an easy time for someone who loves being out on the softball field.
Unfortunately, there was another knee surgery to come.
“During my sophomore year, my knee never felt quite right,” Semm said. “I had it looked at and there was some scar tissue.”
That meant surgery No. 2.
“That was really hard, especially after the first one,” Semm said. “I couldn’t have gotten through it without the support of my family and physical therapist. It was tough to know that I would miss another summer, and I felt that I would fall even further behind.”
While Semm felt that she was falling behind in the field, her hopes to develop a strong relationship with her future college team also faded due to the injuries.
“With two knee injuries, it was obviously difficult to go to camps,” she said. “They said they would still honor my scholarship, but in September I had to be honest about how I felt. I hadn’t developed the relationship that I wanted.”
After a camp at Drake, Semm found her new college destination.
“I knew it was the right place,” she said. “The coaching staff is super, down-to-Earth people. They see things as a whole, not just as a softball team. And I really liked their academics.”
Semm is looking to study sports medicine while thinking about potentially becoming a physician assistant.
She has certainly become more familiar with the medical field than she would like. This fall, Semm suffered a concussion to give her a third setback within a 20-month span.
“Last September we were practicing groundballs, and one took a bad bounce,” she said. “I played a doubleheader the next night, and people could tell I wasn’t quite right.”
A concussion was diagnosed, and Semm endured frequent headaches while recovering from that.
In some ways, dealing with that was almost tougher than the knee surgeries.
“It was the most frustrating one,” Semm said. “With the knee surgeries, especially the second one, I knew what to expect. Concussions can take a long time to heal. You don’t know.”
That limited Semm to 23 games this past fall with Centura/Central Valley. She hit .571 with 27 RBIs, 23 runs and four home runs.
For her high school career, Semm has a .607 batting average with 124 runs, 108 RBIs and 24 home runs in 85 games.
Imagine where she could be if the injuries hadn’t hit.
“This will be the first time in three years that I’ll be able to play in the summer,” said Semm, who also returned to the basketball court for the Centurions this winter after sitting out her sophomore season.
While Semm’s college career at Drake is still 18 months off, she is already looking ahead to the challenges of being an NCAA Div. I athlete.
“I think the biggest challenge will be mixing school and athletics,” Semm said. “You could be gone for games on a weekend but still need to stay on top of your classes. But Drake has great support for that.”
And if Semm faces a little adversity, she certainly has the experience to get through it.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
