Millard South got tested a little bit during the second day of the Flatwater Fracas.
But the Patriots showed why they are the defending state champions and No. 1 in both tournaments and duals in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association ratings.
Millard South rolled to wins against teams that were ranked in the top six in Class A on Saturday en route to an 8-0 finish during the two-day tournament at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island.
The Patriots, who had three wrestlers go unbeaten, had wins over No. 2 Lincoln East (53-17), No. 3 Columbus (44-30) and No. 7 Kearney (37-24) before topping No. 6 Grand Island (49-22) in the final dual. The Islanders finished second with a 7-1 record.
Millard South coach Nate Olson said it was a good two days for the Patriots.
“We come out here to see these kinds of teams that we don’t normally see during the year,” he said. “I’m glad we do it because these teams were good teams that are well coached with some great quality individuals. I love the competition as do the wrestlers.
“I told our guys that even though we’re No. 1 in Class A, it’s not going to be given to us. We have to go earn it. Our guys really stepped up and rose to the occasion.”
Conor Knopick (132), Tyler Antoniak (138) and Isaac Trumble (220-285) all went unbeaten for the Patriots, while Caleb Coyle (No. 1 at 113), Scott Robertson (145), Blake Smith (152-160), Ian Byington (182) and Connor Hoy (220-285) all went 7-1.
The Patriots recorded six pins and a major decision against the Islanders in the final dual.
“They are No. 1 for a reason and they showed it,” Grand Island coach Joey Morrison said. “Everybody is chasing them right now.”
Millard South was without Antrell Taylor — who is No. 1 at 145 to go along with Coyle (No. 1 at 113), Knopic (No. 1 at 132), Antoniak (No. 1 at 138) and Trumble (No. 1 at 220) — because of an injury. Olson said the Patriots should be much stronger once he returns, but likes how they have done in the past two weeks. They took second at the Council Bluffs Classic last week.
“It’s going to be fun to see Antrell wrestle when he returns and we’ll move some guys up a weight class,” he said. “But for right now, winning the Fracas is a good way to head into the Christmas break. We had a tough few weeks as we were at the Council Bluffs Classic last week and that was a tough tournament. It’s good to end this stretch on a high note.”
The Islanders started the day by holding off Lincoln East 35-34 before defeating Columbus 45-27 and Kearney 45-33.
Grand Island didn’t have any wrestlers go undefeated but did have four wrestlers finish 7-1 during the two days — Ein Obermiller (106-113), Blake Cushing (126-132), Kolby Lukasiewciz (160-170) and Alex Rodriguez (220). Morrison said it was a good two days for the Islanders, especially Saturday.
“That was a tough pool we had today but I’m proud of our guys in how they performed,” Morrison said. “I don’t think we took a dual off today and that’s what it takes to do well at the Fracas. We were able to do that for two straight days. And that says a lot about our team. We’ve consistently tough in every match and we continue to support each other.
“We’ve still got a long way to go but we’re going to enjoy this. We just need to keep getting better.”
Northwest meanwhile had a better second day. After going 1-3 Friday, the Class B No. 5 Vikings went 2-2 to finish third in their pool and 18th overall with a 3-5 record.
The Vikings lost their first two duals to Papillion-La Vista South 50-30 and Lincoln Southeast 48-36 before defeating Lincoln Northeast 66-18 and Bellevue East 51-30.
Collin Quandt (138) and Grady Griess (220) were the only Northwest grapplers to go 7-1 during the two days.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said injuries continue to plague the Vikings but felt they wrestled better Saturday.
“It’s been a challenge with the obstacles of getting a healthy lineup,” he said. “It’s frustrating to me and to the kids but this meet is a meat grinder. If you don’t have a full lineup, you tend to put in younger kids who might not be ready. It’s going to be a long weekend.
“I’m just glad we got through it, maybe healthier than we were when we came in. We wrestled better today even though we had some kids give up some leads in their matches. We still have some work to do and need to get our guys healthy.”
