St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull
ST. PAUL — Top-seeded St. Paul easily moved into the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals after defeating Doniphan-Trumbull 25-11, 25-6, 25-10.
Brooke Poppert led the undefeated Wildcats with 11 kills, while Josie Jakubowski added nine. Teegan Hansel and Ashlyn Lukasiewicz each had seven blocks. Olivia Poppert had 27 assists and Paige Lukasiewciz led the defense with 13 digs.
Class C-1, No. 1 St. Paul (26-0) plays Ord at 7 p.m. at Ord Tuesday.
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City
ST. PAUL — Doniphan-Trumbull held off Central City 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 15-7 to earn the matchup with St. Paul Monday.
Alexis Ferris led the Bison with seven kills in the loss, while Jacee Eberle 14 assists and Jade Erickson 15 digs and three ace serves.
Ord def. Gibbon
CAIRO — Ord advanced to the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals after defeating Gibbon 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 Monday.
The Chants will take on Class C-1, No. 1 St. Paul at 7 p.m. in Ord Tuesday.
Centura def. Ravenna
CAIRO — Centura advanced to the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals after defeating Ravenna 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12.
Elayna Holcomb paced the third-seeded Centurions with 16 kills, 20 digs and three blocks, while Taya Christensen chipped in 10 kills and 22 digs. Amber Baldwin dished out 37 set assists.
Centura takes on Arcadia-Loup City in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ord.
Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River
LOUP CITY — Second seed Arcadia-Loup City earned a spot into the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals after a 25-13, 25-22, 25-18 win over Wood River Monday.
Calli Bauer led the Rebels with 12 kills, while Mariah Markus had 11 kills and three blocks. Nadia VanSlyke had five kills, 32 assists and two ace serves. Creighton Harrington led the defense with nine digs.
Keely Wiese and Hannah Paulk each led the Eagles with six kills, while Jenna Rauert dished out 12 assists during the loss.
The Rebels take on Centura at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Ord.
